LifeOmic Launches New Features On Its Mobile Apps And Announces New Year's Resolution Health Challenges

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the creator of LIFE mobile apps and the Precision Health Cloud platform in use at major medical and cancer centers, today announced new features on its LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting Tracker mobile apps. The intermittent fasting (IF) app and precision health app have empowered over 1 million new users in 2019 to lose weight and live healthier.

The LIFE Fasting Tracker enables users to track their eating habits, monitor mood, and record parameters such as their weight, blood glucose, and ketones, to sustain and improve metabolic health. LifeOmic's second app in its portfolio, LIFE Extend , guides users in adopting five "pillars of health" which are scientifically demonstrated to stave off chronic diseases of aging and increase lifespan. Fasting is included in the five pillars of health along with nutrition, physical activity, sleep and mindfulness.

Available now, the key updates in both mobile apps include:

Wearables integrations to directly access activity, sleep, weight and more from Fitbit, Apple HealthKit and Oura Rings

Exclusive discounts and offers with a variety of wellness goods and services, including a partnership with Oura Ring , a sleep and activity tracker

, a sleep and activity tracker International availability including Spanish and German language versions of the app, with Portuguese, French, Turkish and Arabic to come soon

Personalized coaching and expert advice from highly qualified and credentialed coaches with special knowledge in one or more of the five pillars

Profile enhancements to create an even smoother social sharing experience of one's health journey

A marketplace with various health-related calculators and screening tools to help users better understand their personal health

"We're so proud of the positive changes our users have made to improve their health in 2019 and we want to continuously evolve our apps to strengthen those transformations in the year to come," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "We believe these new features will motivate our users and enable them to build healthy habits."

To further encourage healthy behavior and a well-rounded 2020, on January 1st, LifeOmic will kick off a free New Year's Resolution health challenge through the LIFE Extend app. Each day, there will be a specific challenge within each pillar of health on the app. To join the challenge, download the free LIFE Extend app and join the "Daily LIFE Challenge" circle in one step by clicking the following link: https://lifeextend.app.link/QYt4xj19u2. Also, follow LifeOmic on Instagram (@lifeomicIF) to get daily challenge updates.

Learn more and download the app for iOS and Android at: https://lifeapps.io/apps/life-extend/ .

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more, as well as JupiterOne, a SaaS security product for automating compliance and DevSecOps. The company's suite of consumer products includes: the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website ; Lifeology, a health literacy and education platform; and Connect for connecting domain experts with consumers.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com .

