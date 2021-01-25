LifeOmic Launches Science-Based Personalized Wellness Program For Healthy Weight Loss

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the creators of the LIFE mobile apps , today announced the launch of its personalized wellness program, LIFE Ascent . Based on key learnings from the company's more than 3 million LIFE app users, the scientifically rigorous 52-week LIFE Ascent program provides participants with the knowledge, tools and community to lose weight while improving their overall health and wellness. Each month focuses on the five pillars of health — physical activity, nutrition, mindfulness, sleep and intermittent fasting — and how they impact each system in the body.

LIFE Ascent is the only subscription wellness program that provides a 72-biomarker blood test at the onset to establish a baseline of health and provides participants with a set of measurement tools to drive an informed, personalized wellness program. The program encourages users to build tenable habits instead of focusing on non-sustainable methods like calorie counting or eliminating food groups that result in yo-yo weight loss.

Users begin the program by receiving the LIFE Ascent success kit which includes a connected digital scale, blood pressure meter, spirometer, dynamometer, calipers and measuring tape. Everything in the success kit is the participants' to keep, even after the program ends. Throughout the program, users will track their progress in the LIFE Extend mobile app, available for iOS and Android. Each month, LIFE Ascent focuses on a different aspect of health, such as metabolic health, cardiovascular health and mental health. By consuming daily educational content and receiving personal coaching, participants will learn how each system impacts health, wellness, weight loss and longevity while creating lasting habits.

Each LIFE Ascent participant will have an assigned health coach who monitors progress and ensures they are getting the most out of their health. LIFE Ascent participants can connect with other program members within the LIFE Extend app for additional support and accountability. Participants will also be automatically added to a Circle with other participants who started on the same week to provide a platform to ask questions and engage with others on the same path.

"LIFE Ascent is the only wellness program that enables participants to fully understand their body and their health, empowering them with information so that they can form lifelong healthy habits and make informed health decisions," said Dr. Don Brown, founder and CEO of LifeOmic. "By starting with a blood biomarker test to establish a baseline of health and continual data tracking throughout the program, participants are set up for long term success."

LIFE Ascent requires an initial one-time fee of $375 which includes the Baseline Biomarker Kit (complete blood count including differential and platelets, comprehensive metabolic panel, lipid panel with ratios, thyroid stimulating hormone), LIFE Ascent success kit (connected digital scale, blood pressure meter, spirometer, dynamometer and calipers and measuring tape) and a 3-month subscription to the program. After the initial three months, each month of the program will cost $25. Learn more and sign up for LIFE Ascent at lifeapps.io/apps/life-ascent/

