LifeOmic Launches the LIFE Extend App to Disrupt Healthcare and Empower People to Increase Their Healthspan With Five Health Pillars

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the creator of LIFE mobile apps and the cloud platform in use at major medical and cancer centers, today announced its new precision health app, LIFE Extend. The free app guides users in adopting five "pillars of health" that are scientifically demonstrated to stave off chronic diseases of aging and increase lifespan. These five pillars include physical activity, nutrition, mindfulness, sleep and intermittent fasting.

LIFE Extend gamifies the five pillars in allowing users to earn LIFE Points by tracking their healthy behaviors. Users can redeem LIFE Points for rewards from a wide array of participating partners including Cotopaxi, KetoMojo, Muse, Aaptiv and many others.

Users can create and join social "Circles" with friends and family to encourage each other and drive positive behavioral change. They can also join thousands of public circles focused on specific health challenges such as weight loss, cancer, dementia, etc. The LIFE Apps Learning Library provides access to hundreds of scientifically-validated resources covering aging, metabolism, nutrition and much more.

LIFE Extend uses the artificial intelligence capabilities of LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud, the same platform used at leading medical and cancer centers. Users can store a wide variety of health information such as electronic medical records and results from blood, microbiome and genetic tests. The platform uses this information along with data from fitness trackers and other wireless devices to make personalized recommendations based on each user's specific biology. All data is stored in LifeOmic's secure, HIPAA Compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified Precision Health Cloud.

LifeOmic has partnered with Ulta Test Lab, a leading laboratory that measures blood biomarkers of health, OlaWell, an innovator in microbiome testing, and Veritas Genetics, a leader in whole genome sequencing and interpretation. Testing results delivered via the app fuel user education and empowerment for healthy decision-making.

LifeOmic's partnership with Ulta Lab Tests offers an inexpensive, $99 test of 35 critical biomarkers that gives users actionable insights through LIFE Extend.

OlaWell and LifeOmic will offer users a discounted test to help them understand their microbiome and combine results with other data in LIFE Extend. This will enable users to combine the insight from their microbiome tests with the five pillars, wearables and other data to get a full and actionable picture of how they can improve their health. Combining microbiome testing and analysis with the artificial intelligence that powers LIFE Extend gives users the ability to leverage precision health to live healthier.

Veritas will provide their myGenome whole genome sequencing and interpretation product to LIFE Extend users who will be able to integrate the results into LIFE Extend. Veritas Genetics's myGenome product provides clinically actionable results to the individuals and their physicians.

"We've created an app for people who want to take control of their health rather than wait until they get sick and hope a doctor can figure it out," said Dr. Don Brown, founder and CEO of LifeOmic. "We are enabling the Quantified Self movement that encourages people to monitor their own bodies. LIFE Extend not only guides users toward adopting proven health-promoting behaviors but helps them measure the results down at the molecular level. Now people can obtain a full picture of their health any time they choose, at whatever granularity they desire. We believe that the future of health care is an active collaboration among physicians, patients and intelligent cloud-based systems."

"Our collaboration with LIFE Extend provides the perfect toolkit for people to understand and see the benefits of making healthy choices," said John Roehm, CEO of Ulta Lab Tests. "Empowering users enables them to be more knowledgeable and mindful of their health and focus on disease prevention."

LIFE Extend also benefits health care providers, clinicians and researchers who encourage users to participate in research and clinical studies while securely integrating all data into LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud.

The LIFE Extend app is the second product of the LIFE apps portfolio built by LifeOmic; its first app, LIFE Fasting Tracker , has helped more than three-quarters of a million users track their intermittent fasting habits.

Learn more and download the LIFE Extend app for iOS and Android at: https://lifeapps.io/apps/life-extend .

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, health care IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic's core competency is the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more. The company's product lines also include security software platform JupiterOne and consumer-centric LIFE mobile apps.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

Ulta Lab Tests provides affordable, convenient, comprehensive and confidential lab testing and health screening services for both health care professionals and consumers. Lab tests can easily and quickly be ordered 24/7 with confidential results available within 12 to 48 hours.

