LifeOmic Named One of the "Best Places to Work" by Outside Magazine

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the creator of LIFE mobile apps and the cloud platform in use at major medical and cancer centers, today announced it has been named on Outside's list of "Best Places to Work." This is the second time LifeOmic has been recognized as a top workplace in 2019; earlier this year, the company was awarded as one of the "Best Workplaces for Innovators" by Fast Company.

Outside's "Best Places to Work" list recognizes companies with a commitment to fun and supportive work environments that makes them stand apart. LifeOmic ranked in the top 50 of this list for its sought-after workplace practices, including flexible work hours, 401(k), equity in the company, professional development stipends and more. The company also hosts its over 75 person team on annual retreats in the wilderness designed to bring employees closer together, disconnect from work and technology and enjoy nature. LifeOmic has five stars on GlassDoor and a rare 100% CEO approval rating.

"A company is nothing without the team behind it, which is why LifeOmic is committed to ensuring our employees have a rewarding, healthy and enjoyable workplace. We believe our success directly correlates with breeding an environment that embodies our core values," said Don Brown, LifeOmic CEO and founder. "To be recognized as one of this country's top 50 best companies to work for is one of the highest honors I can have as CEO."

LifeOmic is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with offices in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Any company (not just outdoor brands) with at least 15 employees based in the United States is eligible to make Outside's "Best Places to Work" list. The rankings are based on employee survey results obtained through Outside partner Best Companies Group and an evaluation of each organization's workplace policies, practices and demographics.

To learn about career opportunities at LifeOmic

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more, as well as JupiterOne, a SaaS security product for automating compliance and DevSecOps. The company's suite of consumer products include: the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website; Lifeology, a health literacy and education platform; and Connect for connecting domain experts with consumers.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com .

