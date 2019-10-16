LifeOmic Partners with AdventHealth to Power Population Health Studies in Florida

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the creators of the LIFE mobile apps and the Precision Health Cloud, today announced a partnership with AdventHealth to power two population health initiatives for Florida residents. LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud is being used in the Lake Nona Life Project and the WholeMe study to help residents better understand their health and seek prevention-focused care.

LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud is a secure, reliable and scalable platform that enables researchers and clinicians to develop and deliver precision medicine. AdventHealth is utilizing the Precision Health Cloud's survey capabilities to allow the collection and analysis of patient-reported outcomes to support both research and clinical applications. The use of analytics tools in the Precision Health Cloud also allows researchers to overlay data reported from surveys with all other data available in the Precision Health Cloud, including clinical, genomics, wearables and medical device data.

The Lake Nona Life Project is a long-term longitudinal study that engages residents in bi-annual surveys to understand individuals' health and behavior choices while promoting a fulfilling lifestyle. The surveys are deployed via LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud, which also stores the data for researchers. Over time, the survey data will be used to better understand how various factors influence health and examine the habits that lead to better overall health. The data will also enable the identification of participants who are eligible for recruitment into targeted studies and health and wellness programs.

WholeMe is a first-of-its-kind DNA study in Florida that empowers Florida residents with potential life-saving information about their heart health. Ten-thousand people have the opportunity to join the program, which provides free DNA tests to evaluate genes for a genetic heart condition, familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). Participants will also learn about genetic factors that impact their daily life, including lactose tolerance, caffeine metabolism and sleeplessness. LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud provides the underlying platform for registration, informed consent and the intake and follow-up surveys. Once results are received, researchers are able to conduct genomic analysis in the PHC alongside integrated medical records.

"Initiatives like the Lake Nona Life and WholeMe projects give Florida residents the opportunity to make informed decisions about their health, " said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud is providing the infrastructure for researchers to help citizens understand how their habits impact their health today and determine what issues they'll face twenty years from now."

LifeOmic's work with AdventHealth is modernizing the company's population health studies by providing an easy-to-use platform that can uncover relationships within data from many different sources.

"These studies are providing both researchers and residents of Florida with valuable information they weren't previously able to access all in one place," said Rebecca Essner, research scientist for data development at AdventHealth. "The PHC provides our team with a platform to safely house and analyze this important population health data."

LifeOmic's PHC is also used by the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute for their " All IN for Health " initiative. The initiative provides residents of Indiana with tools to improve their health and track their progress, which is then stored on the PHC. For more information on LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud, visit: https://lifeomic.com/products/precision-health-cloud/

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharmaceutical and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. The cornerstone of LifeOmic's product portfolio is the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more. The company's product lines also include security software platform JupiterOne and consumer-centric LIFE mobile apps .

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com .

About AdventHealth

Founded in 1908 by pioneering Seventh-day Adventists who believed in whole-person health — healing the body, mind and spirit — AdventHealth has grown into one of the largest nonprofit hospitals in the United States, caring for more than two million patient visits per year in metro Orlando alone. AdventHealth operates more than 50 hospitals and hundreds of care centers in nearly a dozen states, making it one of the largest faith-based health-care systems in the country.

AdventHealth Orlando is a designated statutory teaching hospital and trains physicians from around the world on the newest technology and procedures. The system provides a wide range of health services, including many nationally and internationally recognized programs in cardiology, cancer, women's medicine, neuroscience, diabetes, orthopedics, pediatrics, transplant and advanced surgical programs.

The AdventHealth Research Institute has more than 250 investigators and more than 500 clinical trials in progress. AdventHealth Orlando is also home to the Translational Research Institute for Metabolism & Diabetes and the Nicholson Center for Surgical Advancement.

