LifeOmic Partners with Indiana University-based Healthy Breast Tissue Bank to Advance Breast Cancer Research

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic, the creator of the LIFE mobile apps and the Precision Health Cloud (PHC) platform in use at major medical and cancer centers, today announced a partnership with the Susan G. Komen Tissue Bank , a unique resource established by researchers at Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center and Indiana University School of Medicine , to improve breast cancer research. The Komen Tissue Bank at the IU Simon Cancer Center will utilize the PHC for genomic, clinical and imaging data aggregation and analysis, as well as its health care compliant survey capabilities.

The Komen Tissue Bank is the only repository in the world for normal breast tissue and matched serum, plasma and DNA. The tissue bank advances breast cancer research by offering high quality, richly annotated tissue samples to scientists worldwide. Scientists who access the Komen Tissue Bank's Virtual Tissue Bank can query the medical history of donors, request tissue and download existing data. The current system does not support genomic data.

"We are passionate about sharing our research resources with scientists worldwide," said Jill Henry, chief operating officer of the Komen Tissue Bank at the IU Simon Cancer Center. "Using LifeOmic's PHC will expand the Virtual Tissue Bank's capabilities to help fuel ongoing treatment and prevention discovery."

LifeOmic and the Komen Tissue Bank will work together to deploy the Virtual Tissue Bank onto the PHC's secure, reliable and scalable platform. The new platform enables researchers around the world to query an extended data model including whole-genome sequencing data. The use of analytics tools in the PHC allows researchers to overlay data reported from participants' clinical history with all other data available in the PHC, including genomic, clinical and imaging data.

"The Precision Health Cloud was created to break down silos that exist between current systems, to help advance precision health," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "We are thrilled to partner with the Komen Tissue Bank because of our shared goal to break down silos and help its mission to end breast cancer by enabling advanced research using PHC."

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, health care IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic's core competency is the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more. The company's product lines also include security software platform JupiterOne and consumer-centric LIFE mobile apps.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

About The Komen Tissue Bank at the IU Simon Cancer Center:

The Susan G. Komen Tissue Bank, a resource established by researchers at Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center and Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, is uniquely positioned to characterize the molecular and genetic basis of normal breast development and compare it to the different types of breast cancer. The bank was established expressly for the acquisition of normal tissues from volunteer donors with no clinical evidence of breast disease and/or malignancy, providing a resource to investigators around the globe. More than 6,000 women have donated breast tissue since 2007. In all, more than 12,000 women also have donated DNA and blood to the tissue bank.

