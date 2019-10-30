LifeOmic Uncovers the Mental Benefits of Fasting With New Survey and Reaches 1 Million LIFE Fasting Tracker Downloads

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the creator of LIFE mobile apps and the precision health cloud platform in use at major medical and cancer centers, today announced its LIFE Fasting Tracker has surpassed 1 million downloads on iOS and Android devices. The popular intermittent fasting (IF) app has empowered over 1 million users to securely record, track and share fasting habits. Since launching in late 2018, LifeOmic has recorded over tens of millions of fasts and recently conducted a survey of nearly 14,000 LIFE Fasting Tracker users in an effort to better understand the impact of fasting on its users.

LifeOmic's survey findings reveal that respondents have experienced both physical and mental benefits after fasting, including:

After just a few weeks of fasting, nearly 60% of users reported having a more positive outlook on life - that percentage jumps even higher after a few months of fasting (69%)

In just a few months of fasting, 47% of users self-reported feeling better rested and experienced improved sleep

45% of users that fast for a few months, feel they perform better at work

"The physical benefits of fasting, such as weight loss and reducing the risk of chronic disease are the fasting outcomes most talked about," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "The positive mental benefits of fasting, which have been cited in a variety of scientific studies and now by our app users, are less talked about, but critical in developing a holistic healthy lifestyle."

Beyond tracking duration of fasts, the LIFE Fasting Tracker also enables users to track their eating habits, monitor mood, and record parameters such as their weight, waist circumference, blood glucose, and ketones, to sustain and improve metabolic health. The app also incorporates an extensive library of science-based educational content provided by a network of expert bloggers on the LIFE Apps site. The current app also encourages users to publicly share their intermittent fasting journey and connect with others via social Circles to build community support, which is a known predictor of improved health. The app's over 60,000 Circles allow users to set goals and view when friends and family are fasting in real-time with live updates.

The LIFE Fasting Tracker is the first product in the LIFE apps portfolio. LifeOmic recently launched a new precision health app, LIFE Extend , which guides users in adopting five "pillars of health" which are scientifically demonstrated to stave off chronic diseases of aging and increase lifespan. Fasting is included in the five pillars of health along with nutrition, physical activity, sleep and mindfulness.

User data is securely stored on LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud, a HIPAA compliant and HITRUST CSF© certified platform in use at major academic medical centers. As a result, users can safely share their data with healthcare providers and researchers via the Precision Health Cloud to better inform care plans and decisions.

Learn more and download the app for iOS and Android at: https://lifeapps.io/apps/life-fasting-tracker/ .

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, health care IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic's core competency is the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more. The company's product lines also include security software platform JupiterOne and consumer-centric LIFE mobile apps.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com .

