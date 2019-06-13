LifeOmic's LIFE Fasting Tracker surpasses 500,000 users

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic today announced its intermittent fasting (IF) app, LIFE Fasting Tracker , has surpassed 500,000 downloads on iOS and Android devices since launching in late 2018. The app has recorded nearly 7 million fasts to date and is one of the most popular ways to securely record, track and share fasting habits. The LIFE Fasting Tracker is the first of the LIFE apps portfolio built by LifeOmic, a software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions.

"The interest we've seen in intermittent fasting reflects a larger trend of people adopting scientifically-proven strategies to improve their health and reduce their risk of chronic disease," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "The LIFE Fasting Tracker app helps people learn the basis of intermittent fasting and understand how to adopt it in their own lives. We've heard incredible success stories from our users including a father who has lost more than 100 lbs and a physician who was able to reverse her pre-diabetes."

LIFE Fasting Tracker enables users to track their eating habits, monitor mood, and record parameters such as their weight, waist circumference, blood glucose, and ketones, to sustain and improve metabolic health. The app also incorporates an extensive library of science-based educational content provided by a network of expert bloggers on the LIFE Apps site. The learning library content is utilized by those who are eager to read scientific research around the IF lifestyle and learn about the various benefits, such as weight loss and the improvement of metabolic health. LifeOmic considers fasting one of the five pillars of a healthy lifestyle along with plant-heavy nutrition, physical activity, sleep and mindfulness. The company is launching a new app this summer to help people improve their health across all five pillars.

The current LIFE app also encourages users to publicly share their intermittent fasting journey and connect with others via social Circles to build community support, which is a known predictor of improved health. The app's over 50,000 Circles allow users to set goals and view when friends and family are fasting in real-time with live updates.

User data is securely stored on LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud, a HIPAA compliant and HITRUST CSF© certified platform in use at major academic medical centers. As a result, users can safely share their data with healthcare providers and researchers via the Precision Health Cloud to better inform care plans and decisions.

Learn more and download the app for iOS and Android at: https://lifeapps.io/apps/life-fasting-tracker/ .

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic's core competency is the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more. The company's product lines also include security software platform JupiterOne and consumer-centric LIFE mobile apps.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com .

Contact:

Emily Webb

BAM Communications

(858) 729-8483

emily@bamcommunications.biz

SOURCE LifeOmic

Related Links

https://lifeapps.io

