LifePod and iHome Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch

RAHWAY, N.J., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LifePod Solutions Inc. announces a strategic collaboration with SDI Technologies Inc., and their iHome division, to bring to market a first-of-its-kind proactive- voice service designed to improve the quality of life for family and professional caregivers as they monitor and support their aging relatives or healthcare clients coping with social isolation, various medical conditions or special needs in their homes.

The collaboration with LifePod builds on iHome's history of innovation in home audio and areas of connected consumer electronics with LifePod's innovative voice-first, proactive platform which provides an easy-to-use, voice-activated service for older adults and others in need of care and their caregivers. Unlike traditional voice assistants, LifePod's Virtual Caregiver service can be set up and controlled by a remote caregiver using an intuitive online portal that delivers personalized voice check-ins, reminders, and virtual companionship.

"Voice is the most transformative technology of our lifetime, and focusing our caregiver-controlled, proactive-voice service on serving the needs of older adults and chronic care patients is a perfect fit," said Stuart R. Patterson, CEO of LifePod Solutions. "SDI Technologies is an ideal partner to support our launch because of their award-winning, smart device and AI Voice experience and their impressive history of innovation and tailored solutions for the home."

Addressing the vast home-healthcare market and the growing digital-health movement catering to out-of-hospital settings, LifePod is the first AI-powered, Virtual Caregiver platform and portal that will simultaneously monitor and proactively engage family members and healthcare clients, via customized voice prompts, while providing real-time alerts, daily reports and peace of mind to the caregiving teams.

"The visionary leadership team at LifePod is driving the voice industry forward," said Gary Schultz, Director of Product and Business Development at iHome. "Our strategic collaboration with the LifePod team is perfectly aligned to build on iHome's product leadership in AI Voice. We look forward to extending our platform offerings with LifePod's state-of-the-art, proactive-voice service that will transform the caregiver industry to better support families, senior living communities and healthcare service providers."

LifePod's proactive Virtual Caregiver service on an iHome device will be available this fall.

