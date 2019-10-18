LifePod Solutions CEO, Stuart Patterson, Featured on Speaker Panel at Wharton Health Care Conference on Artificial Intelligence

Stuart will join a panel of experts to discuss "AI in Remote Monitoring and Care Coordination" at 10:45 - 11:45am. The panel will focus on the impact of artificial intelligence on remote monitoring technology and how it will affect in-home patient care. Experts will delve into different use cases and patient stories, and discuss how healthcare professionals can ultimately drive better care with the support of AI-based services.

"With the shortage of caregivers growing every day, I am excited to discuss how natural, proactive voice dialogs, based on AI, can help both caregivers and care recipients alike," said Stuart Patterson. "I look forward to sharing what we've learned from users of LifePod's two-way voice-first service, especially how seniors aging-in-place and patients suffering from chronic conditions engage via voice 8-10 times per day while their caregivers get personalized alerts and daily reports that provide greater peace of mind."

This year's Wharton Health Care Conference will be focused on the "PotpourrAI" of new AI applications in healthcare, and will feature presentations from experts in the fields of R&D, product development, customer engagement and monitoring, diagnosis, treatment, regulation/government oversight, fitness and health, NIH funding, and clinical decision support. The conference features keynote speakers from the United States Dept of Health and Human Services, Google Cloud, and IBM Watson Health, with a number of healthcare technology experts discussing topics ranging from predictive analytics to precision medicine.

LifePod® is the first proactive-voice, AI-powered caregiving service developed with a singular goal in mind: to support and improve the quality of care and life for both caregivers and care recipients throughout their journey together. LifePod's customizable voice-first service fits the unique needs of a wide range of caregivers supporting older adults aging in place as well as those suffering from chronic illnesses or disabilities at home. Winner of the Best of Show award in Patient-Focused Software at the 2019 Bio-IT World, LifePod's two-way voice service expands the capabilities of popular smart speakers with patented technology that supports proactive voice dialogues, configured and controlled by remote caregivers. The LifePod team, comprised of experienced voice and health technology veterans, works closely with families, professional caregivers, and senior living communities to improve health outcomes and reduce the costs of long-term and chronic care. To learn more, visit https://lifepod.com.

