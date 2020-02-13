LifePod Solutions Names John Loughnane, M.D., as Chief Medical Advisor

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifePod® Solutions, the first proactive-voice caregiving service, today announced Dr. John Loughnane's appointment as Chief Medical Advisor. Dr. Loughnane will advise LifePod's team as they extend their proactive-voice service and platform to provide individualized, chronic and acute care services to patients in their homes and during transitions of care.

Dr. Loughnane brings over 20 years of experience improving quality of care and access for patients with complex medical needs. During 10 years at Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA) in Boston, Dr. Loughnane spearheaded innovative delivery interventions including the Mobile Integrated Health/Community Paramedicine Program, CCA's Inpatient and Hospitalist Service at Boston Medical Center and Life Choices Palliative Care Program as SVP of Acute Services and Chief of Innovation.

"We're thrilled and honored to have Dr. Loughnane join LifePod as Chief Medical Advisor. His extensive knowledge and experience across primary, hospitalist and end of life care as a physician, technology innovator and leader of clinical programs for those with complex medical needs will be a tremendous asset to LifePod," said Stuart R. Patterson, LifePod CEO and Cofounder. "Dr. Loughnane is a respected pioneer in the field of using connected devices and voice-first services to care for those who need it most and to support their caregiving teams – which is LifePod's mission."

In October 2018, CCA and LifePod launched a 50-member pilot test of LifePod's proactive-voice caregiving service under the direction of Dr. Loughnane. The results were positive for both CCA members and their care partners. In describing the results, Dr. Loughnane wrote in a Healthcare Tech Outlook article that "LifePod has become a source of social connection ... (and) it is an antidote to loneliness, a key social determinant of health." Approximately six months later, LifePod and CCA announced an expansion of the LifePod-based service to 500 more members.

"I'm delighted to be collaborating with LifePod and advancing its groundbreaking, proactive-voice platform to improve patient outcomes." said Dr. Loughnane. "Having witnessed firsthand LifePod's impact on care recipients and caregivers alike, I am certain that proactive-voice interfaces like LifePod will soon transform how clinicians, patients, and families work together to create the best possible outcomes for all."

In addition to his roles as SVP of Medical Services and Chief of Innovation, Dr. Loughnane led Winter Street Ventures, CCA's for-profit healthcare innovation accelerator and venture investment affiliate. Dr. Loughnane also held the role of Medical Director of Commonwealth Community Care, and CCA's Inpatient and Palliative Care Services. Prior to CCA, Dr. Loughnane was named Quincy Medical Center's Physician of the Year in 2007. He is board certified in Family Practice, Palliative Care and Hospice Medicine. Dr. Loughnane earned his medical degree from University of Massachusetts Medical School and completed a residency in Family Practice at University of Washington, Seattle. In 2019, he was named as one of Modern Health Care's top innovators for his work with community paramedicine.

