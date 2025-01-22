LifePort and Tower Arch Capital Expand Leadership in Aerospace Interiors Through PAC Seating Acquisition

WOODLAND, Wash., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifePort, LLC ("LifePort"), a portfolio company of Tower Arch Capital, is pleased to announce that it has acquired PAC Seating Systems, LLC ("PAC Seating"). PAC Seating will be a wholly owned subsidiary of LifePort, and existing operators Jad Azzi and Hector Marini will continue as both investors and leaders in the consolidated business.

Founded in 2002, PAC Seating is a Palm City, FL-based manufacturer of highly engineered and custom structural seating solutions for the business jet and VIP aerospace market. The partnership with PAC Seating will strengthen LifePort's existing interiors and dynamic seating division with additional product offerings and broader geographic reach. Further, the acquisition will enable customers to streamline purchasing across LifePort's solutions to narrow and wide body aircraft for head of state, executive, and special mission programs.

"LifePort is very excited to welcome such a well-established and respected company as PAC Seating to our organization," said Noah Zuckerman, CEO of LifePort. "Our shared values and cultures have long been aligned around innovation and customer focus, greatly simplifying the integration process and establishing the combined business for future success."

PAC Seating customers will continue to receive the personalized attention they value, now backed by LifePort's expanded resources and expertise. LifePort is unwavering in its commitment to the highest quality advanced solutions, tailored to the evolving needs and challenges of VIP customers across the globe.

Ryan Stratton, Partner at Tower Arch Capital, said, "We are thrilled to partner with the PAC Seating team and believe the organization is a fantastic complement to LifePort. PAC Seating's differentiated and customized product offering has created immense value for its customers, and we look forward to supporting the combined team as they achieve their next phase of growth."

Since partnering with Tower Arch Capital in March 2021, LifePort has significantly expanded its solution portfolio, production capabilities, geographic reach, and ability to serve hundreds of clients across the defense, VIP, and air medical aerospace markets.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Financing for the transaction was provided by Truist Bank. Advisors for Tower Arch Capital included Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and BDO USA, LLP.

About LifePort

LifePort is a Woodland, WA-based global leader in the design, manufacturing, certification, and integration of highly engineered aerospace solutions, including ballistic protection systems, air medical systems, interiors and dynamic seating, and advanced materials. With over 35 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 1,000 products, LifePort is committed to making a difference in people's lives by providing safe, mission-driven products and services. For more information, please visit www.lifeport.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with high-quality family- and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

SOURCE LifePort, LLC