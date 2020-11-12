Lifepro Debuts Line To Encourage Wellness and Recovery at Home with Three New Product Expansions

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifepro, industry leader in wellness and recovery equipment, announced today the expansion of a new line focused on in-home exercise featuring dynamic treadmills and a portable desk cycle. These three new product additions will join the company's robust collection of state-of-the art massage guns, vibration plates, massage balls and foam rollers, all designed to provide consumers with a low-cost, low-impact workout at any intensity, anytime.

Amidst global quarantine efforts, Lifepro's new series makes it convenient and affordable for consumers to achieve wellness goals and increase overall health, even when confined to the home. With foldable and compact options fit for all-sized living spaces, Lifepro's products provide variety and flexibility to consumers at any stage of their wellness journey. These additions mark the beginning of a fair priced yet professional grade line, that will cater to consumers of different demographics and athletic preferences.

"At Lifepro, we are a resource for anyone in need of tools that will help them achieve their health and wellness goals, serving a wide range of consumers varying in age, gender and athletic ability," said Joel Gottehrer, Co-Founder of Lifepro. "We are adapting as society settles into a new normal to continue providing the wellness resources consumers need during this time. With our in-home equipment series, we will ensure daily routines can be maintained without breaking the bank and in the comfort and safety of our dwellings. We're looking forward to expanding this line and providing additional fitness options for our loyal and growing members."

Electrostride – $499.99

The Electrostride motorized treadmill is a health and wellness essential, perfect for anyone looking to keep moving while confined to the indoors. Providing the same gym-quality consumers strive for, this treadmill stands out amongst the rest with its dynamic folding feature. Folding to just over five feet high, the Electrostride can be stored after use in closets, behind couches or under the bed to save room in any living space. This apparatus is Bluetooth enabled, includes 36 training programs, runs up to 8.7 MPH and includes pulse sensors and BMI calculators. A grade-A addition to any home gym, this treadmill is hard to beat at such an affordable price point.

Pacer – $749.99

The Pacer is a high-quality treadmill with a modern edge. Equipped with 36 training modes, a built in speaker system and digital interface that tracks speed, time, distance and pulse, this apparatus is a sleek addition to any home. To maximize floor space, Pacer is built with a hydraulic mechanism that allows the machine to fold almost completely in half while remaining upright. With the addition of Bluetooth app controlled inclines and speeds ranging up to 9.9 MPH, as well as 3 heart rate enabled programs, Pacer is a tech forward treadmill that's hard to beat.

FlexCycle – $149.99

The FlexCycle desk bike is easy on the joints and makes burning calories easier than ever before. This desk cycle is perfect for multitasking during meetings or while streaming movies. Included in the box are optional resistance bands that hook up to the desk bike, so users can increase their cycle workout instantly. Once exercising is complete, this mini desk peddler slips easily beneath a desk, in-between furniture, or in front of a couch. Additionally, consumers can track their progress with this apparatus through free third-party apps available on the Apple and Google Play stores.

With the purchase of all Lifepro products, consumers are investing in tools built with the purpose of rejuvenating, toning and sculpting the muscles. For those looking to achieve any of these goals, the new product line will be available for purchase on the Lifepro website as well as from Amazon.com. For more information on Lifepro, please visit https://lifeprofitness.com/ .

ABOUT LIFEPRO

Lifepro was founded in May 2017 by Joel Gottehrer and his co-founder who, both suffered from severe ACL injuries just a few months apart, and were left frustrated by the recovery equipment on the market. Seeing the benefits of Whole Body Vibration (WBV), the brand developed key recovery equipment missing from the market. Lifepro's commitment to its members' wellness journeys is seen through the evolution of existing products and introduction of new equipment designed to enhance recovery. Lifepro specializes in vibration platforms with a suite of products including multiple models of vibration plates, massage guns, vibrating foam rollers and more. Using vibration technology, Lifepro is applying a targeted approach to physical recovery that works with the body's built-in repair mechanisms to help people accelerate recovery rates. Trusted by physical therapists, personal trainers, professional athletes, Lifepro has impacted over 200k lives with its suite of products since launching three years ago. For more information on Lifepro's latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit www.lifeprofitness.com and follow the brand on social media via Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

SOURCE Lifepro