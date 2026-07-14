Lifepro Fitness Announces Nationwide Retail Expansion into Target Stores

Best-selling Waver Vibration Plate is now available in over 1,700 Target stores, marking Lifepro's first product available through a national mass retailer

HOWELL, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifepro, America's #1 Vibration Plate Brand¹, proudly announces the launch of its best-selling Waver Vibration Plate at 1,728 Target stores across the U.S. and on Target.com. The expansion marks the first time a Lifepro product will be available through a mass national retailer, making the brand's signature whole-body vibration technology more accessible than ever and introducing it to new consumers seeking solutions for recovery, fitness and everyday wellness.

Best-selling Waver Vibration Plate is now available in over 1,700 Target stores

The rapid category growth of at-home recovery and low-impact fitness has driven immense demand for versatile wellness products. Since its inception in 2017, Lifepro has sold more than 3 million vibration plates, cementing its position as an industry leader. Core to that success is the Waver Vibration Plate, a consumer favorite that has amassed thousands of 5-star consumer reviews for its build quality, ease of use and varied health benefits.

"Bringing one of our most beloved products, the Waver, to Target is a major milestone for Lifepro and helps our mission to make effective fitness and recovery solutions more accessible," said Joel Gottehrer, Co-Founder and COO of Lifepro and parent company Chai Vision. "Our goal from day one has been to positively impact the lives of millions of people on their wellness journeys with innovative and easy-to-use products. Expanding into Target stores nationwide provides us an opportunity to introduce Lifepro and the benefits of whole-body vibration to even more consumers."

Designed for users of all fitness levels, the Lifepro Waver Vibration Plate uses powerful oscillation to deliver whole-body vibrations (up to up to ~720 vibrations per minute) that engage muscles, improve blood circulation, support lymphatic drainage and more. The compact plate features a non-slip surface, LED display, multiple training modes, 99 speed settings and is accompanied by a remote control, loop bands, and resistance bands to seamlessly add upper-body workouts and toning into a session.

Target shoppers can now find the Lifepro Waver Vibration Plate in the Exercise & Fitness aisle at a store near them, available in black with an MSRP of $199.99. To learn more about Lifepro visit Lifeprofitness.com and follow on Instagram @lifeprousa.

About Lifepro

Lifepro Fitness is a holistic wellness ecosystem offering high-quality, affordable equipment and resources to support recovery, promote daily well-being and help people live balanced, healthy lives. Founded in 2017 by two friends and athletes who struggled to find effective recovery solutions after experiencing severe injuries, the brand exists to make wellness more approachable and accessible. Today, Lifepro is America's #1 Vibration Plate Brand1, with a growing portfolio of recovery and fitness products that support individuals in feeling better and living healthier every day from the comfort of home. From vibration technology and red light therapy to saunas, home fitness and superfood nutrition blends, Lifepro delivers practical solutions for real life that fit a wide range of lifestyles, goals and budgets. To learn more, visit lifeprofitness.com and follow along on Instagram (@lifeprousa).

1Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, Sports Equipment, Other Cardiovascular, Vibration Plates, Dollar & Unit Sales, 1/8/23 – 1/3/26.

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SOURCE Lifepro