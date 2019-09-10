LifeProof Announces Full Case Lineup for New Apple iPhones

A variety of NËXT, SLɅM and newcomer to the LifeProof family, FLiP, cases are available now on lifeproof.com for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. An assortment of FRĒ colors will be available soon across the new iPhone family.

"We rely on our iPhones to capture our photos and videos, deliver long-lasting battery life and keep us connected around the world," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "Apple's history of innovation is unparalleled and LifeProof is always ready to accentuate the phone's clean aesthetic with cases that will keep them running at peak performance."

As the iPhone family grows, LifeProof delivers a new way to keep the devices looking sharp with FLiP, the first LifeProof case with built-in storage. The single-piece case slides easily into and out of pockets. A wallet-inspired panel holds cards and cash by discreetly tucking them away on the back of the case instead of next to the screen. The folio serves as a media-viewing stand and a cutout around the camera eliminates two-handed photo taking. The fabric is water- and stain-resistant and a magnetic bottom keeps the folio secured to the back of the case. Tested to 6.6 feet of drop protection, FLiP is ready for a night out, work lunch or jetsetting getaway.

NËXT has quickly become a fan favorite and delivers fresh new colors for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. NËXT is drop-proof up to 6.6 feet, dirt-proof and snow-proof for every hiking trip, ski vacation or anything in between.

SLɅM delivers sleek, strong protection whether the situation calls for street smarts or business savvy. Choose from cases with clear, color or graphic backs and colorful bumpers that offer drop protection up to 6.6 feet. SLɅM is newly designed as a one-piece case, making it a perfect fit for pockets, purses and backpacks.

FRĒ now features its most streamlined body style ever. With its signature waterproof protection down to 6.6 feet along with drop-proof, dirt-proof and snow-proof coverage, FRĒ is ready to go where you go. A built-in screen protector keeps the display scratch free and touchscreen sensitivity intact. FRĒ will be available soon for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in a variety of colors.

A wide array of LifeProof cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available today. FLiP, NËXT and SLɅM are also compatible with glass screen protectors on lifeproof.com. To pick up these products and for more information, visit lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #ShowUsYourProof

