LifeProof Announces NËXT for Samsung Galaxy Note10+

"Samsung continues to bring technology to the table that keeps us all connected and changes the way we think about mobile devices," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "Innovations like this deserve to go with you anywhere yet be protected when you need it most. Our NËXT line helps ensure drops, dust and even snow don't take you out of the game."

LifeProof NËXT offers multiple layers of protection in a Galaxy Note10+ case that won't distract from the device experience. A two-piece design protects against drops up to 6.6 feet (two meters), snow and dirt intrusion and includes an audio-transparent mesh cover to keep debris out of the speakers. NËXT features a screenless design that allows direct access to the touchscreen and a raised, beveled edge adds a buffer around the display on face-down drops.

LifeProof NËXT is available for $79.99 MSRP in Black Crystal and Clear Lake. A subtle band of color around the device edges adds a hint of personality, while the clear or tinted back ensures Galaxy Note10+ still shines through.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

After disrupting the consumer electronics industry with award-winning waterproof smartphone cases, LifeProof® continues to innovate and inspire. In its unapologetic quest to reimagine, reinvent and use technologies in extraordinary ways, LifeProof empowers athletes, explorers and adventurers to live life without limits. From its lineup of action-ready phone cases and accessories to the selection of waterproof, drop-proof, Bluetooth speakers and everyday-active backpacks, LifeProof is the gear you grab to go get living.

LifeProof champions innovative educational programs that inspire kids to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists – because one inspired kid can change the world. Visit lifeproof.com/givingback for more on this mission.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #LiveLifeProof

Notes:

©2019 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE LifeProof