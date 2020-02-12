LifeProof Announces NËXT for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

"Samsung continues to push our industry forward with the Galaxy S20 devices," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "With new innovation comes even better tech to take on new adventures. LifeProof is ready to guard your next Galaxy so you can keep charging hard while knowing your case is up for the challenge."

NËXT is drop tested up to 6.6 feet (two meters) and keeps out dirt and snow with built-in port and speaker guards so Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra are always protected. A raised, beveled edge keeps the screen safe from front-facing drops. NËXT also offers a slim profile with a clear back and colorful bumper to show off the device in minimalist fashion without compromising protection.

LifeProof NËXT is available today for $79.99 MSRP. For more information, visit lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #ShowUsYourProof

Notes:

©2020 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE LifeProof

Related Links

http://www.lifeproof.com

