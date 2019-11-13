LifeProof FRĒ Available Now for New iPhones

FRĒ is available in a variety of shades on lifeproof.com, with more color options coming soon. Each waterproof case for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max enhances the smartphone experience in a variety of environments, all in a fresh new design that's slimmer than ever.

"Apple iPhones are ready to go where you go, no matter how messy the adventure," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "LifeProof FRĒ provides all-around protection so your device can go straight from the water to charging in your backpack without waiting for the device to dry out. FRĒ is ready to take on the rigors of an active lifestyle."

FRĒ has waterproof, drop-proof, dust-proof and dirt-proof protection to keep iPhones in pristine condition. It is water tested to two meters (6.6 feet) for up to an hour, drop proof to two meters and completely sealed from dust, dirt and snow. With new colors and a super sleek profile, FRĒ shows off the slim lines of the latest iPhone devices and adds a splash of color to any outing.

LifeProof FRĒ is available now for $89.99 MSRP. For more information, visit lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

After disrupting the consumer electronics industry with award-winning waterproof smartphone cases, LifeProof® continues to innovate and inspire. In its unapologetic quest to reimagine, reinvent and use technologies in extraordinary ways, LifeProof empowers athletes, explorers and adventurers to live life without limits. From its lineup of action-ready phone cases and accessories to the selection of waterproof, drop-proof, Bluetooth speakers and everyday-active backpacks, LifeProof is the gear you grab to go get living.

LifeProof champions innovative educational programs that inspire kids to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists – because one inspired kid can change the world. Visit lifeproof.com/givingback for more on this mission.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #LiveLifeProof

Notes:

