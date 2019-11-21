LifeProof Has Holiday Gifts Covered for Adventure Lovers

"There's always at least one person on your list that is harder to buy for than others," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "LifeProof takes the guesswork out of giving by offering a wide variety of cases, coolers, portable power and other accessories that will suit every need and want on your list this year."

LifeProof offers a wide variety of cases for all of the hottest smartphones. FRĒ offers 360-degree, waterproof protection in a sleek case with bright colors. NËXT sports a slim design to keep dust and dirt out and a clear back to show off the phone. SLAM has a one-piece design with bright colors and graphics to take street-chic to a new level. Newcomer FLiP delivers a unique wallet case for iPhones that tucks into the back of the case for easy access to the screen and back camera. FRĒ is waterproof to two meters (6.6 feet) for up to an hour and all LifeProof cases are drop tested to survive falls up to two meters.

LifeProof's Backpack Cooler is the gift that keeps on giving. The compact size is great for weekend picnics, a trip to the beach or a long ride to Grandma's house. With an included icepack, bottle opener and two-day ice retention, the LifeProof Backpack Cooler will continue to give throughout the year.

Whether it's a little extra power during holiday travel or a gift for that person who always stays connected, LifeProof Power Packs keep phones and laptops fully charged. Power Pack 20 charges both computers and phones, while the slim Power Pack Wireless Charger and Power Pack 10 fit into every bag with ease. All LifeProof Power Packs are waterproof to two meters, drop tested to two meters, sealed from dirt and even double as flashlights for long winter nights.

LifeProof's wide selection of industry-leading cases, battery packs, backpack coolers and more are available for everyone's taste and personal style. For more information and to stay up-to-date with holiday deals, visit lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

After disrupting the consumer electronics industry with award-winning waterproof smartphone cases, LifeProof® continues to innovate and inspire. In its unapologetic quest to reimagine, reinvent and use technologies in extraordinary ways, LifeProof empowers athletes, explorers and adventurers to live life without limits. From its lineup of action-ready phone cases and accessories to the selection of waterproof, drop-proof, Bluetooth speakers and everyday-active backpacks, LifeProof is the gear you grab to go get living.

LifeProof champions innovative educational programs that inspire kids to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists – because one inspired kid can change the world. Visit lifeproof.com/givingback for more on this mission.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #LiveLifeProof

Notes:

©2019 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE LifeProof

Related Links

http://www.lifeproof.com

