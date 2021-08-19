LifeProof Reuses Ocean-Based Recycled Plastic to Create First Cases for Apple Watch, AirPods, AirPods Pro

"LifeProof was born from the ocean with waterproof cases, and it is our responsibility to protect those waters that are so dear to us," said Jim Parke, LifeProof CEO. "These new designs align with everything that we stand for – uncompromised protection and a dedication to help preserve our ocean by building cases from ocean-based recycled plastic."

Dive into sustainable style with the latest LifeProof accessories for Apple Watch, Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro.

Synchronize your high-tech timepiece to Pacific Sustainability Time with the Eco-Friendly Case for Apple Watch 4/5/6/SE 40mm and 44mm. It delivers a form-fitting line of defense for the display and edges and is made with 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic. Health monitors, activity trackers, dials and buttons – everything you love about your watch works just the same with the case.

Combine protection with a sustainable band for the perfect duo. Slip into something more comfortable and sustainable with the LifeProof Band for Apple Watch 38/40 mm. Made from 99 percent ocean plastic yarn, it's easy on the environment and feels good on your wrist all day long. It pairs seamlessly with your watch, connects with a buckle closure and resists both wear and fading.

Keep your charging case safe from calamities with the Eco-Friendly Case for Apple AirPods and Eco-Friendly Case for Apple AirPods Pro. Built from 75 percent ocean-based recycled plastic, each case delivers edge-to-edge protection. Outfitted with a quick clip carabiner, it's easy to attach to a bag or keyring.

In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites its consumers to make a difference, too. In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof will donate for every registered purchase to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/make-waves to register their product and select the charity of their choice.

Eco-Friendly cases for Apple Watch, LifeProof Band and cases for Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro are available now on lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #ShowUsYourProof

Notes:

1 LifeProof Eco-Friendly Watch Case for Apple Watch Series 4/5/6/SE 44mm and Eco-Friendly Case for AirPods and AirPods Pro are not protective against water. Each case is only protectives against scuffs.

©2021 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

