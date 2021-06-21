LifeQ Partners with CONNEQT Wearable Device to Enable Greater Clinical Health Insights

ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQ, the world's preeminent provider of biometrics and health information derived from wearable devices, has partnered with CONNEQT, Inc, a consumer health company offering home vital signs monitors, wearables, and consumer health apps, to provide industry-leading health insights for wearable device users. As part of this partnership, LifeQ will enable the CONNEQT Band that features an additional fingertip photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor and complement CONNEQT's heart-health focused offerings with LifeQ's broad range of physiological information.

"We are excited to collaborate with CONNEQT to further strengthen our wearable-based surveillance, screening and remote patient monitoring solutions," said Laurie Olivier, CEO of LifeQ. "This partnership will enable greater health insights and more effective treatment of especially cardiovascular illnesses."

By providing a 24/7 lens into the body, LifeQ's solutions go beyond an everyday smartwatch, generating business-grade biometrics for consumers, athletes, and the acutely and chronically ill—detecting health problems and preventing illness. The CONNEQT Band is targeted at clinical applications, but will also be available for business, clinical, and research customers that seek access to LifeQ's broader health management and wellness solutions.

In addition to accessing a range of free and premium insights and information via the CONNEQT Band and CONNEQT app, end-users will also have access to the LifeQ app providing a 360-degree view on an individual's health. The new partnership with CONNEQT is consistent with LifeQ's open architecture approach, seeking to enable partner wearable devices and to strengthen and maximize the reach of its health and wellness solutions. The partnership will also offer access to additional data that would enable both parties to expand and strengthen the range and utility of their respective offerings.

"We're excited about the partnership with LifeQ to jointly develop a world-class wearable health band focused on our advanced heart health biometrics and incorporating LifeQ's proprietary health parameters," stated Craig Cooper, CEO of CONNEQT. "The opportunity for health-tech wearables is forecast to reach over USD $500B by 2027 and this collaboration sets the foundation for significant value opportunities in the wearable sector for both parties".

About LifeQ

LifeQ is a leading provider of biometrics and health information derived from wearable devices, helping people live healthier lives. By providing a 24/7 lens into the body, LifeQ's solutions go beyond an everyday smartwatch, generating business-grade biometrics for consumers, athletes, and the acutely and chronically ill—detecting health problems and preventing illness. From cardiovascular disease and COVID to respiratory disorders and sleep apnea, LifeQ enables early detection and treatment of the world's most debilitating diseases. Consumers, wearable device companies, insurers and reinsurers, health-tech companies, clinicians, researchers, and analytics companies all benefit from LifeQ's powerful disease detection and prevention capabilities—representing the future of healthcare. For more information, visit: www.lifeq.com.

About CONNEQT, Inc

CONNEQT develops and markets consumer home health devices and wearables. CONNEQT is a subsidiary of CardieX, Limited, a global health technology company that focuses on hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and other vascular health disorders. CardieX's ATCOR division is the world leader in medical devices for measuring arterial stiffness and central blood pressure waveforms. CardieX is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:CDX). For more information, visit www.cardiex.com.

