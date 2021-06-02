LifeQ, Preeminent Provider of Biometrics and Health Information, Partners with 1Life on New COVID-19 Screening Application

ATLANTA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQ, the preeminent independent provider of biometrics and health information derived from wearable devices and used in world-leading health management solutions, announced it has partnered with South Africa-based insurance leader 1Life on a new version of its COVID-19 screening application. This announcement comes at a time when COVID is still a serious threat across the globe, and the importance of early detection and spread prevention remains critical.

1Life's new LifeQ-powered health management solution—tracking and providing insights derived from users' LifeQ enabled wearable devices—will now flag potential COVID-19 onset in policy holders before symptoms are experienced. This is in addition to providing a wealth of health information that improves users' lives.

The LifeQ COVID-19 app aims to reduce and prevent transmission of the virus by alerting individuals to possible infection prior to symptom onset through a combination of physiological monitoring and user feedback. Individuals are alerted to changes in physiology, including heart rate, breathing rate and other factors detected via their wearable device, and are prompted to provide contextual feedback via the app.

Utilizing biometric data to give users an indication of changes in their health, LifeQ already has a proven track record with early-adopter employers of flagging COVID onset in an employee ahead of the dangerous 48-hour period of viral shedding, avoiding costly office sterilization and imposing quarantine on fellow-employees.

"One of the biggest problems with COVID-19 is the period in which the individual has the disease and doesn't know it, making transmission to loved ones, work colleagues or the general public more likely," said Laurence Olivier, CEO of LifeQ. "While the screening app is not an official diagnostic tool, and all medical and testing protocols must be followed according to local government guidelines, LifeQ's COVID application utilizes state-of-the-art technology to give people the information they need to be proactive, slow the rate of infection, and avoid illness."

The LifeQ COVID-19 app ensures users can monitor their status to receive any indication of changes in health and possible COVID infection. A green status signals that you are doing well; a yellow status signals that that you should be exercising caution and monitor yourself for symptoms within the next 1-2 days; and a red status signals that you are unwell since you have either reported symptoms or a positive COVID test within the app. The app also gives users a pre-infection risk score that provides an indication of their risk of getting seriously ill if they were to contract the virus.

About LifeQ

LifeQ is the leading independent provider of biometrics and health insights derived from wearable devices, helping people live healthier lives. By providing a 24/7 lens into the body, LifeQ's solutions go beyond an everyday smart watch, generating business-grade biometrics for consumers, athletes, and the acutely and chronically ill to detect health problems earlier, manage their existing problems, and prevent illness. Consumers, wearable device companies, insurers and reinsurers, health-tech companies, clinicians, researchers and analytics companies all benefit from LifeQ's powerful capabilities—representing the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lifeq.com.

