Lifequest World Corp Enters Into An Exclusive Agency Agreement With Acumen Engineering Limited To Distribute Industrial Wastewater Treatment Solutions In Bangladesh

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifequest World Corp ("LQWC) has entered into an exclusive agency agreement with Acumen Engineering Ltd. to introduce industrial wastewater treatment solutions in Bangladesh. The Company has successfully introduced its Biopipe sewage wastewater treatment solution into Bangladesh through a separate joint venture.

Max Khan, the CEO of Lifequest said, "Our mission is to become the platform for disruptive and scalable wastewater treatment technologies. We have added Abrimix to our platform and in advance discussions to add another solution. According to Water Integrity Network, Bangladesh has approximately 1700 washing, dyeing and finishing factories that manufacture fabric for export. For every ton of fabric they consume 9,500 gallons of water, 85% of which is discharged as wastewater causing massive pollution. There is growing pressure on manufacturers from garment importers, consumers and government to eliminate pollution and go to complete re-use. We believe that our technology solutions can make a difference."

Ikball Hossain Russel, Director of Acumen stated "we are excited to represent Lifequest's ETP and WTP treatment solutions in Bangladesh. Our initial focus will be on the textile sector because Bangladesh is the 2nd largest exporter of ready-made garments (RMG) after China and movement towards Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) is forcing manufactures to seek innovative and effective solutions. Our core competency is in wastewater treatment and we have several opportunities in hand and expect to implement one of Lifequest's solutions in the near future."

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge free, chemical free, odor free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance free sewage wastewater treatment system. The treated water exceeds EU Standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.

www.biopipe.co

www.lifequestcorp.com

About Acumen Engineering Ltd.

Acumen is an engineering group with expertise in energy efficiency in industrial plants, power plants, infrastructure projects, commercial buildings, water treatment plants (WTP), sewage wastewater treatment plants (STP), effluent treatment plants (ETP), automation and fire detection.

www.acumenengineeringltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," "expect" "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lifequest World Corp

Related Links

http://www.lifequestcorp.com

