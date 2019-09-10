Lifequest World Corp subsidiary Biopipe Receives Three Purchase Orders for our 100% Sludge, Chemical and Odor Free Sewage Wastewater Treatment Plants from Joint Venture Partner, Environest Global Pvt Ltd.

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopipe Global Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lifequest World Corp (OTC: LQWC) has received three purchase orders from the Indian JV partner, Environest Global. The orders consist of 30m3/day, 50m3/day and 100m3/day capacity sewage wastewater treatment systems.

These orders will enable us to demonstrate our technology in the hospitality, residential development institutional education segments in India. Mr. Senthil Kumar, Director and CEO of Environest and Director at www.voltechgroup.com stated that, "We are targeting the hospitality market because it is estimated that hotels generate 10% of the sewage wastewater in India and effective January 1, 2020 all hotels must have a STP on site. The second plant will allow us to showcase the technology to real estate developers who are increasingly adopting green building codes and the third plant is for an educational institute."

Tanmay Pawale, Biopipe's SVP, Country Head said, "In a short period of time we have generated tremendous interest in Biopipe and established Biopipe's superiority over competing systems. With procurement and logistics behind us, our focus is to get these three plants commissioned, so we can demonstrate Biopipe's sludge free technology in India. Based on current inquiries and sales pipeline that continues to grow, we are confident of hitting meaningful revenue targets."

On the corporate front, Lifequest has engaged a PCAOB audit firm to get our financial statements audited with the intention of filing Form 10 with SEC in the near future to become a fully reporting (12g) issuer.

About Biopipe

Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lifequest is the 1st patented and world's only sludge free onsite wastewater treatment system. Biopipe is 100% sludge free, chemical free, odor free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, affordable, ecological and virtually maintenance free. If 1000 liters of sewage wastewater goes in, 1000 liters of clean water is discharged. The treated water is clean enough to exceed EU Standards for discharge and reuse.

www.biopipe.co

www.lifequestcorp.com

About Environest Global Pvt Ltd.

Environest Global Private Limited was founded by dynamic and pragmatic social entrepreneur with a vision of reshaping the waste Industry - solid & liquid waste management. The company was started with a mission to protect environment by using comprehensive waste management solutions. It provides cost-effective solutions for a wide variety of integrated solid and liquid waste management. Environest is committed to creating a self-sustaining circular economy in waste management industry. Environest's vision is to surmount its influence to a global height creating "a better tomorrow from today".

www.environestglobal.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," "confident," "expect" "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future projects, orders, revenues, expenditures, capital or other funding requirements, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations and financing needs, and the growth of the Company's business and operations through strategic joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent current Disclosure Statements available at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and they specifically disclaim any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

