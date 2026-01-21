LifeQuotes.com Celebrates 146,000 Direct Customer Reviews Averaging 4.7 Stars; 3,000 Google Reviews Averaging 4.8 Stars; Announces Expansion of Instant Decision, No-Exam Life Insurance up to $10 Million

WESTMONT, Ill., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQuotes.com, the life insurance price comparison service that offers instant quotes from 50 highly-rated life insurers announced today that its direct customer reviews surpassed 146,000 at 4.7 average Star ratings while its Google reviews surpassed 3,000 averaging 4.8 Stars. The company also announced the availability of instant decision underwriting up to $10 million.

Executive vice president, Brian Bland, remarked, "We're thrilled to receive these high ratings from customers who appreciate our making instant quotes available online from 50 top-rated life insurers and then supporting that technology with salaried life insurance experts who are available 7 AM to 11 PM Central Time, 7 days a week to help customers choose which coverage amount and plan is right for them."

The LifeQuotes.com platform provides shoppers with term life, whole life, universal life, burial and accidental death quotes ranging from $5,000 to $25 million.

Life Quotes also provides overflow, night and weekend telephone sales and fulfillment services for larger insurance organizations.

Michelle Zieba, vice president, remarked, "Backing up our advanced technology is a core group of caring agents, case managers, technologists and support staff who are responsible not only for these stellar ratings but also for us having completed our 15th consecutive year of profitability. We're very excited and bullish about the future of the Insuretech sector."

Zieba continued, "LifeQuotes.com has good news for those who are taking prescription drugs, are overweight or have been declined or rated up in the past due to one or more medical conditions. There is no illness or situation we will not tackle, cheerfully and without any high-pressure sales tactics."

Excellent Rates for those who take Prescription Drugs

Lifequotes.com specializes in advising customers who have chronic medical conditions such as: Abnormal EKG, AFIB (Arterial Fibrillation), Alcohol Abuse, Alzheimer's, Anxiety (including ADD or ADHD), Artery (Coronary) Disease, Arthritis (Psoriatic or Rheumatoid), Asthma, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Cancer, Colitis or Ileitis, COPD, Crohn's Disease, Depression or Mental Illness, Diabetes (Type 1 and 2), Substance Abuse or Addiction, Emphysema, Epilepsy, Fibromyalgia, Gout, Gastric/Peptic Ulcers, Heart or Coronary Disease, Hepatitis, High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, HIV-Positive, Hypothyroidism, Kidney Disease, Kidney Stones, Liver Disease, Lupus, Marijuana Use, Mitral Valve Prolapse, Multiple Sclerosis, Pain, Parkinson's Disease, Sarcoidosis, Sleep Apnea, Stroke, Tobacco Use, Vascular Disease and more.

The sample male rates shown below assume Type 2 diabetes and 40 lbs. overweight. Females pay even less.

MONTHLY RATES, 10 YEAR TERM LIFE Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1 Million $5 Million 25-30 $9 $16 $29 $51 $230 35 $11 $21 $31 $54 $246 40 $18 $28 $46 $82 $292 45 $17 $35 $64 $121 $449 50 $24 $58 $100 $187 $713 55 $38 $84 $154 $284 $1,152 60 $72 $129 $192 $373 $1,736 65 $120 $171 $334 $650 $3,232 70 $147 $301 $589 $1,094 $5,450

Bland continued, "Our telephone agents are methodical and highly experienced with over 425,000 policies sold. We answer our phones on the first ring and our focus is on helping our customers find the right policy at the absolute lowest price. Ours is a simple but effective formula and we pride ourselves on being able to help applicants who have serious chronic health histories."

Past Accolades for LifeQuotes.com

2026: LifeQuotes.com celebrates 430,000 th Customer Milestone

Customer Milestone 2026: LifeQuotes.com celebrates 146,000 direct customer reviews at 4.7 Stars

2026: LifeQuotes.com celebrates 3,000 Google Reviews Averaging 4.8 Stars

Averaging 4.8 Stars "Life Insurance Innovation" award winner... Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association

"The premier Web site in terms of details and ease of use..." -- Yahoo! FINANCE

Twice Ranked #1 life insurance website by Kiplinger's

Named a "100 Most useful website" by MSN Money

Past Winner: Forbes' "Best of the Web"

"Best of the Web" "The best website I've found..." -- Dallas Morning News

"...we'd recommend you do your insurance shopping here..." -- Barron's

"...outstanding - as good as a Web site on insurance can possibly be. Hats off and a gold star to the top insurance site on the Web." -- Insurance for Dummies

About LifeQuotes.com

About LifeQuotes.com LifeQuotes.com, a unit of Keystone Agency Partners, operates an Internet-based life insurance exchange at www.LifeQuotes.com. Keystone is recognized by Business Insurance as the 27th largest retail broker and the 5th fastest-growing broker in the United States. Leveraging its robust distribution capabilities and strategic partnerships with Platform Partners, Keystone's unique model delivers exceptional growth and profitability. By providing best-in-class services and capital investments, Keystone empowers independent agencies to thrive and unlock their full potential. Founded in 2020, Keystone continues to drive innovation and growth in the insurance industry. For more information, please visit www.keystoneagencypartners.com

LifeQuotes.com also provides private label, co-branded life insurance technology and fulfillment services to insurance companies, financial institutions, affinity groups, alumni associations, banks, credit unions, property & casualty agencies, trade associations, and other groups with large customer bases. The company's proprietary technology provides instant quotes and illustrations from 50 leading life insurers and enables a quick, paperless purchase process. More than 430,000 people have purchased policies through LifeQuotes.com since the firm's founding in 1984. Visit www.lifequotes.com for more information or to explore the life insurance quoting experience online.

