LifeQuotes.com launches instant disability insurance quotes to enhance consumer education about income protection

"We are thrilled to announce this enhancement to coincide with Disability Insurance Awareness Month," said LifeQuotes.com founder and CEO, Robert Bland. "While life insurance can do a good job of replacing a breadwinner's income for those left behind, private disability insurance is intended to replace lost earnings for a set period of time due to a sickness or injury which prevents someone from working."

Who Needs Disability Insurance?

Simply put, if you have a job, you most likely need disability insurance. The possibility of a disabling illness or injury may seem remote, but statistics say otherwise.

You actually have a three in 10 chance of suffering a disability that keeps you out of work for 90 days or longer at some point during your working career.

90 percent of disabilities are caused by illnesses not accidents.

Should you sustain a disabling illness or injury, there are several sources of disability benefits you might be able to tap into, including from the government and your employer. However, there are significant limitations on these benefits, and they may not be sufficient to meet your income replacement needs. It makes sense, then, to consider obtaining additional coverage, either through the workplace or on your own.

Anonymous Quoting Respects Your Privacy

Unlike most insurance websites, the online life and disability insurance quoting engine at LifeQuotes.com offers totally anonymous quoting. This ensures customer privacy and also allows customers to ask questions and obtain advice from credentialed counselors without any sales pressure.

Bill Olmsted, an independent disability insurance expert who participated in the design of this technology, said, "We used our 20 years of experience advising clients on which disability insurance policy is best suited for them to drive the customer-engaging interface that you now see at LifeQuotes.com whereby the hassle of obtaining quotes has been eliminated. Customized disability quotes based upon occupation and income are instantly shown without the user having to answer any additional questions. All quotes are then subject to underwriting approval."

Disability Insurance Awareness Month

May is known as Disability Insurance Awareness month in the insurance industry. This initiative is designed to bring awareness to consumers about the risk of sustaining an injury or illness that prevents them from working and earning a paycheck, and how to mitigate this risk through the use of disability insurance.

The Counsel for Disability Awareness did a recent study on The State of Disability Coverage in America and found some sobering statistics.

More than 25% of today's 20 year olds can expect to have a disability before they reach retirement age.

At least 51 million adults are without disability insurance through work or a private policy.

Only 40% of households have liquid savings to sustain themselves at the poverty level for 3 months.

About Life Quotes, Inc.

Privately-held LifeQuotes.com operates an Internet-based insurance exchange for consumers at www.lifequotes.com. The company's proprietary technology provides instant quotes and illustrations from 50 leading life insurers and enables, in most cases, a paperless purchase process. Life Quotes also provides quotes for auto, home, disability and Medicare supplement plans. The company also provides co-branded life insurance technology and fulfillment services to insurance companies, financial institutions, banks, credit unions, property & casualty agencies, trade associations and other affinity groups with large customer bases. More than 360,000 people have purchased policies through LifeQuotes.com since the firm's founding in 1984. Visit www.lifequotes.com for more information or to experience the life insurance quoting experience online.

Past Accolades

"Life Insurance Innovation" award winner… Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association

"The premier Web site in terms of details and ease of use..." -- Yahoo! FINANCE

Ranked #1 life insurance website by Kiplinger's

Named a "100 Most useful website" by MSN Money

Past Winner: Forbes' "Best of the Web"

"Best of the Web" The best web site I've found..." -- Dallas Morning News

"...we'd recommend you do your insurance shopping here..." -- Barron's

"...outstanding - as good as a Web site on insurance can possibly be. Hats off and a gold star to the top insurance site on the Web." -- Insurance for Dummies

Customer Reviews: 4.61 Star Rating based upon 65,500 Customer Reviews

https://lifequotes.com/liferequest/customerReview.jsp

SOURCE LifeQuotes.com

Related Links

http://www.lifequotes.com

