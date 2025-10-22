LifeQuotes.com Salutes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Good News Survey: Life Insurance Prices for Recovering Breast Cancer Patients is readily available at great rates

WESTMONT, Ill., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQuotes.com, the life insurance price comparison service that offers instant quotes from 50 highly-rated life insurers and allows customers to buy from any company shown, today released the results of a new life insurance survey that confirms the availability of life insurance at competitive prices for recovering breast cancer patients.

Life insurance replaces lost income, increases your estate, blankets your family with financial security. (PRNewsfoto/LifeQuotes.com)

"We have good news to report to America's 4.3 million breast cancer survivors," said Michelle Zieba, Vice President. "October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so we conducted a fresh life insurance pricing survey of 50 leading insurers, each rated "A" or better, in order to bring the good news to survivors of this disease that there is a robust and competitive life insurance marketplace for them."

According to the Breast Cancer research Foundation, there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the United States, including women still being treated and those who have completed treatment. In 2025, an estimated 320,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S.

20 Year Level Term Life Sample Monthly Rates. Female Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 25-35 $13 $17 $28 $48 40 $15 $22 $37 $69 45 $19 $32 $57 $104 50 $28 $45 $83 $156 55 $38 $66 $123 $240 60 $61 $114 $221 $419 65 $109 $209 $396 $756 70 $234 $492 $893 $1,771

The chart of sample monthly premiums reveals the best possible monthly prices for the popular 20-year, fully underwritten, level term life policy that covers death by any cause, at any time, in any place, except for suicide within the first two policy years (one year in some states). The sample 20-year term life policy is also renewable, without medical questions, to age 90+ and is also convertible to permanent insurance without having to undergo any further underwriting.

Zieba continued, "High quality life insurance coverage is often available to breast cancer survivors at very attractive rates. We're featuring rates on the 20-year level term policy because it is the No. 1 selling plan at LifeQuotes.com. Rates on a ten-year policy cost the least, while rates for policies with 25, 30 or lifetime rate guarantees would cost more."

Life insurers vary widely on how they underwrite and assess recovering breast cancer survivors, which underscores the importance of shopping around and in dealing with an agency that is experienced in placing such coverage. Life insurance above $50,000 is generally available after the period of treatment has ended:

Cancer-free waiting periods range from none for low grade carcinomas to ten years for localized inflammatory breast cancer, with the most common waiting period being one year.

Depending on the stage and type of breast cancer, some insurers will even award their absolute lowest "super preferred" rates.

Applicants should expect to have their medical treatment history and most recent pathology reports looked at closely as a part of the underwriting process.

Zieba added, "Instant life insurance quotes are available at www.LifeQuotes.com. Our website allows customers to quote in total privacy as we do not ask for name, phone, email or address. Customers who want telephone advice and guidance by phone can talk to our licensed specialists and enjoy our low key style by calling (800) 556-9393."

Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM), also referred to as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM), is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure. The campaign also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a yearly campaign that intends to educate women about the importance of early screening, checkups, and more. This campaign starts on October 1st and ends on October 31st every year.

Past Accolades for LifeQuotes.com

2025: LifeQuotes.com reaches 430,000 customers

2025: LifeQuotes.com celebrates 146,000 Home Page Customer Reviews averaging 4.68 Stars

averaging 4.68 Stars 2025: LifeQuotes.com celebrates 3,000 Google Reviews averaging 4.8 Stars

averaging 4.8 Stars "Life Insurance Innovation" award winner... Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association

"The premier Web site in terms of details and ease of use..." -- Yahoo! FINANCE

Twice Ranked #1 life insurance website by Kiplinger's

Named a "100 Most useful website" by MSN Money

Past Winner: Forbes' "Best of the Web"

"Best of the Web" "The best website I've found..." -- Dallas Morning News

"...we'd recommend you do your insurance shopping here..." -- Barron's

"...outstanding - as good as a Web site on insurance can possibly be. Hats off and a gold star to the top insurance site on the Web." -- Insurance for Dummies

Survey Methodology

Fifty leading life insurers rated "A" or better were polled as to how they underwrite breast cancer survivors for a California resident. Rates may differ in New York. Life insurance policies described, quoted, shown and illustrated throughout this press release may not be available in all states. Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD, policy form ICC08-LIA, and William Penn Life Insurance Company, Garden City, NY, policy form LIA-WP, both Legal & General America companies; Haven Life, a subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual, Springfield, MA, policy form ICC19PCM-SI 0819; Pacific Life Insurance Company, Omaha, NE, policy form ICC18 A18LYAP Protective Life Insurance Company, Birmingham, AL, policy form ICC12-400 and Protective Life and Annuity in NY under policy form PL-400- NY; Pruco Life Insurance Company of New Jersey, Newark, NJ, policy form ORD 96200-2010, member companies of Prudential Financial, Inc., Newark, NJ; The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA, policy form ICC17-A-91 (SBLI and The No Nonsense Life Insurance Company are registered trademarks of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company, Harrison, NY, policy form APA 40NY- 107 and Transamerica Life Insurance Company, Cedar Rapids, IA, policy form APA401008T, both AEGON companies.

About LifeQuotes.com

LifeQuotes.com, a unit of Keystone Agency Partners, operates an Internet-based life insurance exchange at www.LifeQuotes.com. Keystone is recognized by Business Insurance as the 31st largest insurance broker and the fastest-growing in the United States. Leveraging its robust distribution capabilities and strategic partnerships with Platform Partners, Keystone's unique model delivers exceptional growth and profitability. By providing best-in-class services and capital investments, Keystone empowers independent agencies to thrive and unlock their full potential. Founded in 2020, Keystone continues to drive innovation and growth in the insurance industry. For more information, please visit www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

LifeQuotes.com also provides private label, co-branded life insurance technology and fulfillment services to insurance companies, financial institutions, affinity groups, banks, credit unions, property & casualty agencies, trade associations, and other groups with large customer bases. The company's proprietary technology provides instant quotes and illustrations from 50 leading life insurers and enables a quick, paperless purchase process. More than 400,000 people have purchased policies through LifeQuotes.com since the firm's founding in 1984. Visit www.LifeQuotes.com for more information or to explore the life insurance quoting experience online.

SOURCE LifeQuotes.com