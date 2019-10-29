Liferay Announces OpenChain Conformance

LYON, France, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liferay, a company that provides digital solutions for businesses, has announced OpenChain Conformance. They join a growing community of companies publicly announcing their adoption of the industry standard outlining the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program.

"Liferay has always been an open source company with an enterprise focus," says Matija Šuklje, Licensing Counsel at Liferay Inc. "Codifying our commitment is a big part of that. By certifying as OpenChain Specification 2.0 compliant, we are formalizing our open source compliance and ensuring that customers and partners have a clear understanding of our commitments. With this announcement, we hope to encourage others to work together to create an efficient software supply chain."

"Liferay has been part of the OpenChain eco-system for a considerable period," says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. "it has been a pleasure to work with Matija in discussing and refining OpenChain reference material. Today marks another milestone in our relationship with Liferay announcing OpenChain Conformance. This step illustrates not only their commitment to excellence in open source but also serves as an inspiration for other companies of similar sizes and in similar market sectors."

About Liferay

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Hundreds of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com .

About the OpenChain Project

The OpenChain Project builds trust in open source by making open source license compliance simpler and more consistent. The OpenChain Specification defines a core set of requirements every quality compliance program must satisfy. The OpenChain Curriculum provides the educational foundation for open source processes and solutions, whilst meeting a key requirement of the OpenChain Specification. OpenChain Conformance allows organizations to display their adherence to these requirements. The result is that open source license compliance becomes more predictable, understandable and efficient for participants of the software supply chain.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

