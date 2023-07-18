LifeRoc Capital Defies Market Trends, Leading as Fastest Growing Top 10 Life Settlement Provider

Top agents across the country partner with LifeRoc for its innovative life settlement model and industry leading payouts powering its impressive growth in 2022.

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a higher interest rate environment, LifeRoc Capital announced it has continued its standout performance despite an overall dip in the market volumes by 10% in 2022. LifeRoc reported an impressive growth in volume of 30% and ranked as the fastest growing Top 10 Life Settlement Provider in 2022.

LifeRoc's industry leading platform allows advisors to leverage its leading network of global buyers to obtain great offers for their clients. And in 2022, top agents across the country chose LifeRoc resulting in 30% more transactions while also increasing overall total payouts by 60% – ultimately achieving the rank of second in the industry for the percentage paid, per face amount, at an impressive 19.7%.

"We've always envisioned a bright future for this business and positioned ourselves to spearhead it," said Aaron Giroux, CEO of LifeRoc Capital. "Witnessing our success firsthand has been truly rewarding. Our success is deeply rooted in the LifeRoc model and our dedicated team. We go beyond being a bridge. Acting as trusted partners and equipping advisors with the best tools and an industry-leading network of global buyers, all to secure the best terms for each client."

The LifeRoc Edge in the Life Settlement Market

LifeRoc empowers advisors with an expansive range of tools typically inaccessible through other life settlement companies. The LifeRoc advantage includes:

Direct access to LifeRoc's industry leading network of policy buyers.

100% of the offer – commission is passed along to the advisor and their client.

Free detailed 24-hour policy valuations.

Custom case design and concierge service.

Unique programs for a variety of policy types and for young and healthy clients.

LifeRoc attributes its remarkable performance to their innovative life settlement model that provides advisors with direct access to top-tier life settlement sources, while also passing along 100% of the commission to the advisor. With over 100 years of combined experience in the insurance industry, unparalleled support, and service LifeRoc has emerged as the leading national life settlement platform – a position it plans to continue to enhance.

"Reach out to us today and discover how we can help you to assist your clients," Giroux said. "Our team of valuation experts and industry insiders are ready to work, ensuring you pay no third-party broker fees, while receiving full commission. And no matter your needs, we have you covered. Connect with us and let us demonstrate to you how we can help."

About LifeRoc Capital, LLC

LifeRoc is a fully licensed direct life settlement provider helping professional advisors unlock the value of life insurance policies for their clients. Partnering with the nation's top financial institutions, independent trust firms, financial planners, attorneys, and CPAs, LifeRoc navigates the intricate and exciting world of life settlements. With a high-touch concierge approach, LifeRoc serves the high net worth and ultra-high net worth markets as the premier settlement partner. Learn more at www.LifeRocCapital.com.

