LifeRoc Capital Ranked Fastest-Growing Life Settlement Provider Amongst the Nation's Top Five

Direct-access platform model drives 31% surge in settlement volume, outpacing every major industry competitor in the 2025 Life Settlement Reporting Data

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeRoc Capital, LLC, the life settlement industry's leading direct-access platform, today announced that it has been ranked the fastest-growing provider among the top five life settlement companies in the United States, according to the 2025 National Life Settlement Reporting Data. LifeRoc grew its settlement volume by 31% year-over-year, growing nearly twice as fast as any other top-five provider. LifeRoc's average net death benefit per settlement reached $1.58 million, well above the industry average of $1.28 million—reflecting LifeRoc's expertise, execution, and premier platform, which have earned the trust of top advisors and financial professionals, enabling the company to consistently close larger, higher-value policies.

Eliminating the Middleman, Empowering Advisors & Their Clients

LifeRoc's continued ascent is fueled by a fundamentally different approach to the life settlement market. By eliminating the traditional wholesale life settlement broker, LifeRoc connects financial advisors and their clients directly to LifeRoc's large, leading network of institutional funders. The result: advisors receive strong offers, retain control of the client relationship, and benefit from LifeRoc's experienced team and streamlined process with fewer third-party broker fees—resulting in strong financial outcomes for both advisors and their clients.

LifeRoc Is Redefining the Life Settlement Model

"The life settlement industry has operated the same way for decades—advisors and consumers hire a wholesale broker, the wholesale broker shops the case to provider(s), and for that they take a substantial fee. We built LifeRoc to change that equation entirely. The proposition is simple: come to LifeRoc directly."

— Aaron Giroux, CEO, LifeRoc Capital, LLC

A Dynamic Shift in Market Leadership

As the life settlement market continues its growth and consolidation, the top five providers now account for approximately nine out of every 10 life settlements in the United States. Within that group, LifeRoc stands out as a clear market leader—growing faster, closing larger transactions, and expanding market share at a pace unmatched among the top five providers. For financial advisors evaluating life settlement solutions for their clients, the data points to a broader industry shift, underscoring increased market recognition as LifeRoc's direct-access model gains traction as a preferred approach for advisors and their clients—representing the future of the life settlement market.

About LifeRoc Capital

LifeRoc Capital, LLC is a direct life settlement provider and platform that connects financial advisors and their policyholders directly to a robust marketplace of institutional funders. By eliminating the traditional wholesale broker, LifeRoc delivers strong offers, value-added services, and a faster settlement process. For more information, visit www.LifeRocCapital.com.

Media Contact:

Wendi Liechty

Marketing & Communications

LifeRoc Capital, LLC

Phone: (310) 819-9495

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.LifeRocCapital.com

SOURCE LifeRoc Capital