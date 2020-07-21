Life's Butter Cosmetics Launches New, Environmentally Friendly Packaging

AVENTURA, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In continued efforts to create a purpose-driven company, as well as be stewards of the environment, Life's Butter Cosmetics is launching new, environmentally friendly packaging. As part of our continued efforts to be as green as possible, the company is making several innovative changes to their packaging. All their products now come in 100% recyclable packaging. Their new series of tube packaging will be made from sugarcane plastic, an organic byproduct of farming, as opposed to traditional plastic made from fossil fuels. The marketing team also announced that the informational booklet with instructions is now being transformed into video series and tutorials on how to get the best out of the product and the dry brush.

Life's Butter

In addition to Life's Butters' commitment to environmentally conscious packaging, they ensure that the products are also never tested on animals.

The company released the following statement: "We make sure everything we produce is and always will be 100% cruelty-free. We take our overall commitment to the environment so seriously that even our invoices we send to customers are printed on recycled paper." - Stephanie E. (Head of product development)

Life's Butter Anti-Cellulite Cream helps women fight the unwanted appearance of bumps and dimples from cellulite for smoother and firmer skin. This natural anti-cellulite, the skin-firming product is specially formulated to help improve the appearance of the skin which helps give women more confidence and healthier looking and feeling skin. We are currently seeing a boom in sales for Life's Butter's flagship product both on LifesButter.com and Amazon.com. The customers that are buying this product are experiencing amazing results and are also loving the smell and feel of the product as well as the natural ingredients and eco-friendly packaging.

Series of blog posts featured on the company's blog help women fight cellulite:

Life's Butter Cosmetics

[email protected]

(786) 284-2519

Related Images

lifes-butter-anti-cellulite-kit.png

Life's Butter Anti-Cellulite Kit

Related Links

Company Website

Life's Butter Review

SOURCE Life's Butter