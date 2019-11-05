Life's Butter Takes Over With More Than 25,000 Units Sold in the U.S. for the First 60 Days

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2019, Life's Butter launched with its first product: Anti-Cellulite Cream with L-Carnitine, CoQ10, Lotus Leaf and Red Algae. The product was beautifully bundled with a dry brush to enhance. The product was launched exclusively on Amazon which led to more than 20,000 units sold in the U.S.

It looks like most people are in love with the bundle and the amazing smell - as shown on the company's TrustPilot profile and Amazon's review pages. Also, Life's Butter was featured in multiple magazines across the country and tried by many social media influencers.

There is more good news. The company is getting ready for stage 2 by adding more amazing products to the bundle like Life's Butter Body Glow with Shimmer, a full-body moisturizer made from all-natural ingredients with a light shimmer to add that fabulous, glowing effect. For an idea of what to expect, this wonderful cream is made from Shea Butter, Marula Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Grapeseed Oil, Bergamot, Jojoba Oil and Vitamin C. This product will be paired with an adorable, pink kabuki brush to assist in applying evenly. Special discounts for Life's Butter Body Glow with Shimmer will be available for previous customers.

Life's Butter is 100% cruelty-free, never tested on animals and made in the USA. This is a new company based in sunny Florida where it is always bikini season. For more information and to purchase Life's Butter today, please visit our website lifesbutter.com.

