Life's Moments App Launches Worldwide on iPhone and Android -- Turning Scattered Photos, Family Memories and Pet Moments into One Organized Family Tree

All Your Family's Memories… Finally Organized

ADELAIDE, Australia, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life's Moments App today announced its global launch on iPhone and Android, giving families and pet owners an intuitive way to capture, store and organize photos, videos, milestones and important records — all in one secure digital Family Tree, designed to be handed down to the next generation.

Your family's memories... all in one place. Memories today. Keepsakes tomorrow. The story is already happening — capture life’s moments now.

Built around a dynamic Family Tree, Life's Moments App allows users to collect meaningful memories and share them with invited family members anywhere in the world — helping families stay connected across generations. Designed to reflect modern families, the app enables users to add children, relatives and pets, ensuring every important life moment is preserved.

The launch is perfectly timed for those looking to organize all of the holiday photos they've just taken.

Recognizing that pets are family too, Life's Moments App includes dedicated pet profiles that function as a complete digital life record. Pet owners can document adoption or "gotcha" days, birthdays, training milestones, favorite routines and everyday memories — all personalized with captions and notes. Users can also invite partners, family members or carers to view their pet's profile using customized permissions and share photos and videos of their loved ones directly to their favorite social media platforms from within the app.

A standout feature of Life's Moments App is its Interview Tool, which provides tailored questions parents can use to record their child on each birthday from infancy through to age 18. These recordings are saved as a digital time capsule — creating deeply personal keepsakes to be cherished in later life.

The app includes a powerful Built-in Scanner, enabling users to digitize and securely store important documents such as awards, report cards, medical records, vaccination certificates and insurance documents directly within a person's or pet's profile. Older printed photos can also be converted into digital format, helping families preserve keepsakes currently sitting in boxes or frames.

Unlike short-term photo storage apps, Life's Moments App has been designed with legacy in mind. The app introduces a unique Handover Process, allowing members to pass a tailored copy of their Family Tree to the next generation via a personal invitation. For many families, Life's Moments will become a digital heirloom — a way to ensure stories, photos and milestones don't disappear across devices, generations or platforms, making Life's Moments a truly long-term app for families.

Adding a lighter touch, the app includes a dedicated folder for those embarrassing photos — safely tucked away and easy to retrieve for 18th or 21st birthday celebrations.

Looking ahead, Life's Moments plans to introduce a built-in Print Shop, offering products such as photobooks, sticker sheets and coffee mugs, as well as the Dandelion Club, providing members with access to negotiated discounts on baby and pet products.

The ad-free app offers unlimited storage and supports 12 languages, enabling families to share memories in the language that feels most natural to them. Life's Moments App is available worldwide via subscription with a genuine 30-day free trial, followed by USD $4.99 per month or $44.99 per year.

Founder Andrew Flynn said:

"Most families take thousands of photos, but very few of those memories survive long enough to be passed down."

"I wanted to create an all-inclusive app where families can capture, store and organize their life's moments all in one place — something useful day to day, meaningful over time, and valuable enough to be passed down to future generations. Pets are part of that story too. Their memories matter just as much."

Life's Moments… all your memories… finally in one place.

Media Kit:

(Includes – Crib Sheet, Media Quotes, Founder's Statement, Logos, Videos, Lifestyle & App Screens Photos)

https://tinyurl.com/Lifes-Moments-Media-Kit

Website:

https://lifesmomentsapp.com

Email:

[email protected]

Google Play Store:

https://tinyurl.com/Lifes-Moments-Google

Apple App Store:

https://tinyurl.com/Lifes-Moments-Apple

SOURCE Life’s Moments App Pty Ltd