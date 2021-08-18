Lifesaving AKC Pet Disaster Relief Trailers Deployed To 50 Locations To Help Displaced Pets

AKC Pet Disaster Relief is a nationwide program sponsored by AKC Reunite, that is dedicated to keeping pets and their owners safe in response to natural disasters. AKC Reunite partners with AKC ® dog clubs and pet lovers to donate lifesaving trailers to emergency management teams across the country. These trailers are stocked with equipment to help create a safe, temporary home-base for at least 65 pets before, during and after a disaster is declared. The trailer's crates and generator can be set up as co-location shelters, where people can evacuate with their pets, as well as emergency animal shelters for displaced animals. Other contents include microchips and scanners, cleaning supplies, feeding bowls, leashes and administrative supplies.

To date, 95 AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailers have been donated to emergency management teams throughout the U.S. On Monday, August 16th, the Arizona Humane Society deployed its trailer to assist with animal sheltering efforts in the wake of the deadly flooding in Gila Bend, AZ. This marked the 50th deployment of these critical trailers throughout the country.

"The recent storms, flooding and wildfires across the country have been devastating for community members and their pets," said Tom Sharp, CEO of AKC Reunite. "The AKC Pet Disaster Relief program helps ensure there is safe sanctuary for a pet found perched on a rooftop, swimming through floodwaters, or even worse due to a natural disaster. We are proud that these trailers have been deployed 50 times to assist with animal sheltering efforts throughout the country."

Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Pet Disaster Relief at www.akcreunite.org/relief.

AKC Reunite

The way home for lost pets.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 8 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

The AKC Reunite Canine Support and Relief Fund has donated more than $9 million since 2001 for disaster preparedness and relief causes that impact our nation's pets, like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

