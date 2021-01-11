Lifescale Analytics (LSA), Data Science And Geospatial Solutions, Acquires PowerGRID RX, Energy And Power Solutions

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifescale Analytics Inc., (LSA) a Woman Owned Small Business specializing in data science and geospatial solutions, announced that it has acquired PowerGRID RX Inc., headquartered in Sevierville, Tennessee, which provides specialized Energy and Power consulting services to utility and industry experts.

PowerGRID-RX was founded on the vision of helping utilities and their stakeholders maximize their investment in data for the contemporary grid. LSA's extensive experience in data science will make these solutions more robust by offering a variety of new products and services relevant to utility customers.

"As utilities seek to expand investment in artificial intelligence, this is a great time to leverage experts from multiple domains to provide a more complete offering to current and prospective clients," according to Trish Geloso, the Chief Executive Officer of Lifescale Analytics, Inc.

"This acquisition benefits PowerGRID-RX customers by providing access to a wider array of experts in data science, data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, geospatial solutions, and cloud services," according to Theo Laughner, the founder of PowerGRID-RX, Inc.

About Lifescale Analytics Inc

Lifescale Analytics, Inc., based in Roseville, Minnesota, provides specialized expertise in data and analytics. Formed in 2012, LSA provides a spectrum of customized data management services and solutions including Enterprise Geospatial Solutions, Data Analytics, Big Data Solutions, Cloud Services and Data Science that focus on building strong portfolios and programs. LSA's solutions are solving challenges for customers in biotech, big pharma, financial, and government. To learn more information about Lifescale Analytics visit www.lifescaleanalytics.com

