LifeScan and Cecelia Health Sign Expanded Multi-Year Partnership to Offer Live Diabetes Telehealth Support in Combination with OneTouch® Solutions Integrated Holistic Health Tools and OneTouch® Blood Glucose Monitoring

MALVERN, Pa. and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, serving more than 20 million people with diabetes and the maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand products, and Cecelia Health, one of the nation's most scalable virtual care companies focused on diabetes and chronic disease management, today announced the addition of a fully integrated live telehealth service with the OneTouch Reveal® app.

Building on the success of their 2020 partnership, LifeScan and Cecelia Health will launch a new live Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES) telehealth service through the highly rated OneTouch Reveal® app.

"Cecelia Health has been an incredibly important partner to LifeScan by bringing their unmatched Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist capabilities through our OneTouch Reveal® app to care for, educate, and empower people with diabetes," said Val Asbury, LifeScan president and chief executive officer. "We are proud to expand upon our partnership with Cecelia Health's live telehealth service, together adding the connectivity, convenience and the personalized support that we know helps improve health outcomes and overall well-being."

"Our expanded partnership with Cecelia Health has an important role in the larger digital ecosystem of connected solutions and services LifeScan is creating to help support a healthy lifestyle for the millions of people with diabetes who count on OneTouch® brand products every day," Asbury said.

This expanded partnership with Cecelia Health is another way that LifeScan continues to focus on the individual needs of people with diabetes and other chronic conditions, and their caregivers, to promote effective management. Cecelia Health's CDCES support model has a proven track record of increasing medication adherence by 23% and reducing A1C values by an average of 1.5 points. Cecelia Health's support model coupled with LifeScan's OneTouch Reveal® app, which uses a cloud-based patient-engagement ecosystem linking people to providers, offers a powerful combination of data, technology, and human insight to optimize diabetes and other chronic disease management.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with LifeScan to provide people living with diabetes the best care possible. Adding a live telehealth service enables the development of deep and lasting relationships with people who use OneTouch products, educating and guiding them on their journey to better health outcomes," said Mark Clermont, Cecelia Health CEO. "This partnership is emblematic of LifeScan's vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions, and I am proud that Cecelia Health's clinical teams have a role in supporting this goal."

With this partnership, people with diabetes and related health conditions who count on OneTouch products will develop one-on-one personal relationships with their Cecelia Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES). Certified care specialists will help them better manage their blood sugar levels and overall health by providing support on diet and exercise, mental wellness, and technical aspects of diabetes device management. Personalized support will be initiated through the OneTouch Reveal app, creating a seamless experience and eliminating fatigue from usage of multiple communication platforms.

The Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES) live telehealth support will be available on the OneTouch Reveal® app and will be fully integrated into OneTouch® Solutions, a new portal designed to offer a choice of support, guidance and digital tools to help people with diabetes thrive in their own way. OneTouch® Solutions will be offered to consumers in the US starting this Fall, and then offered to healthcare providers and payors as a reimbursed adjudicated option in early 2022.

About the OneTouch® brand made by LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring innovation and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com

About Cecelia Health

Cecelia Health is a virtual-first provider organization delivering integrated care to patients across all chronic disease risk profiles. We address critical care gaps, reduce variability in care, and improve medication and device adherence. Our mission is to positively transform the lives of individuals living with chronic conditions.

Our virtual specialty care solution delivers the optimal mix of clinical interventions with digital touchpoints. We offer a comprehensive suite of synchronous and asynchronous disease management capabilities including remote clinical coaching, device training, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine delivered via a national network of specialty providers. To date, Cecelia Health has delivered virtual care to over 200,000 people with chronic illness.

SOURCE Lifescan, Inc.; Cecelia Health

