LifeScan Engages with Willis Towers Watson to expand access to OneTouch Reveal® Plus, a Cost-Effective Diabetes Digital Coaching Solution

Through this collaboration, the companies will seek to support self-insured employers help their employees and dependents manage their diabetes in an effort to improve outcomes and reduce treatment costs. This partnership will also include a new subscription test strip bundle option for patients. Currently, OneTouch Reveal ® Plus is indicated for use with adult patients with type 2 diabetes. LifeScan and Welldoc are working to expand the app's digital capabilities and connectivity with the goal of pursuing FDA clearance to include type 1 diabetes and, potentially, other conditions.

"We are excited that through this partnership with Willis Towers Watson we will be able to offer OneTouch Reveal® Plus to employers who are looking to help their employees and their families live healthier lives and better manage diabetes," says Val Asbury, LifeScan CEO and President.

BlueStar®, the platform created by Welldoc that powers OneTouch Reveal® Plus, was named Best Personal Health App in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards and was also selected a winner of the Digital Diabetes Congress 2019 Mobile App Contest.

Designed using advanced artificial intelligence coupled with evidence-based diabetes management principles, OneTouch Reveal® Plus provides people with individualized in-the-moment feedback and virtual coaching based on their specific treatment plan. The app engages users in weekly challenges and offers meal planning support tools, an insulin calculator, and connectivity with popular fitness trackers. OneTouch Reveal® Plus also provides a comprehensive Smart Visit Report that a member can easily share with their healthcare team for more meaningful conversations during office visits.

For more information visit https://professional.onetouch.com/software-and-apps/onetouch-reveal-plus.com or email onetouchdtx@lifescan.com.

With a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes, LifeScan is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring – globally more than 20 million people depend on OneTouch brand products to help them manage their diabetes. For over 35 years, LifeScan has had an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for people with diabetes by developing products defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. For more information, visit www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com.

