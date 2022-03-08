LifeScan is Proud to be a Founding Supporter of The Diabetes Way Website

MALVERN, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and digital health technology, is committed to supporting resources that help promote diabetes education and improved health management, including our most recent sponsorship of The Diabetes Way website, offering a straight-forward educational resource – even for those questions you were afraid to ask.

Along with educational content curated by industry experts David Kliff and Amber Clour will co-host the Dave and Amber Show podcast on The Diabetes Way platform. The podcast will cover a vast array of topics through engaging, informative, and highly entertaining discussions.

Recently, the Dave and Amber Show included special guest veteran sportscaster Mike Golic, talking about his own type two diabetes diagnosis and journey, and his new national Talking Type You campaign designed to encourage open conversation among people with diabetes about the realities of managing the condition and empower them to create a personalized management plan, or "playbook" that fits their specific needs.

"Diabetes can never be managed in isolation or with a one size fits all mentality. It brings with it so many complexities and questions not only for the person diagnosed but for everyone around us who is also touched by diabetes," said David Kliff, The Diabetes Way founder and chief executive officer. "The Diabetes Way offers a candid approach to living the diabetes lifestyle. With open platforms to ask questions and find answers, we've designed the space to make diabetes a comfortable part of the conversation for everyone," Kliff continued.

"Providing access to educational resources is a critical part of diabetes understanding and management, which is why we are excited to be sponsoring the new The Diabetes Way website," said Val Asbury, LifeScan president and chief executive officer. "We have a longstanding history of supporting educational efforts for people living with diabetes," Asbury added.

About The Diabetes Way

The Diabetes Way was created to guide people touched by diabetes (PTD) to better understand life with this disease. With every diabetes diagnosis, there are friends, family, co-workers and partners who are also living the diabetes life. Our mission is to provide honest, straight-forward information for those touched by diabetes. The Diabetes Way is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

About the OneTouch® brand made by LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust.LifeScan.com and OneTouch.com

