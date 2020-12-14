LifeScan Launches OneTouch® Store with Subscription Offerings and Live Coaching Services

The new OneTouch Store provides people with diabetes a choice from a variety of subscriptions and stand-alone products for home delivery. Consumers who subscribe to OneTouch coaching will receive unlimited 1-on-1 diabetes coaching from Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCESs) and can use their HSA or FSA account to help pay for the services.

New OneTouch Store Includes a Full Suite of Offerings for Consumers

OneTouch Subscribe: With this product-only subscription, consumers get a OneTouch Verio Reflect ® meter or OneTouch Verio Flex ® meter, OneTouch ® Delica ® Plus lancing device, 100 OneTouch ® Delica ® Plus lancets, and ongoing shipments of 90 test strips per month with 100 lancets every three months, delivered to their home by LifeScan partner, Truepill.

With this product-only subscription, consumers get a OneTouch Verio Reflect meter or OneTouch Verio Flex meter, OneTouch Delica Plus lancing device, 100 OneTouch Delica Plus lancets, and ongoing shipments of 90 test strips per month with 100 lancets every three months, delivered to their home by LifeScan partner, Truepill. OneTouch Coach: This coaching-only subscription allows one-on-one access to a OneTouch Coach through the OneTouch Reveal mobile app. Subscribers can initiate a text chat with an expert diabetes clinician from LifeScan partner Cecelia Health, who can answer questions related to diabetes management and blood glucose readings.

This coaching-only subscription allows one-on-one access to a OneTouch Coach through the OneTouch Reveal mobile app. Subscribers can initiate a text chat with an expert diabetes clinician from LifeScan partner Cecelia Health, who can answer questions related to diabetes management and blood glucose readings. OneTouch Subscribe + Coach: This option offers subscribers home delivery and coaching from Cecelia Health to help educate and empower them to more effectively manage their diabetes to improve their quality of life.

"We understand how challenging diabetes self-management can be, and are expanding our OneTouch brand offerings to include innovative digital wellness solutions that make it easier for people with diabetes and their caregivers to seamlessly manage their health so they can focus on the rest of their life," said Val Asbury, LifeScan president and chief executive officer. "By combining both one-stop shopping for supplies with direct access to expert, supportive CDCESs into a seamless OneTouch Reveal user experience, Subscribe + Coach saves time and eliminates the need for multiple applications."

The OneTouch Store, OneTouch Coach, and OneTouch Subscribe + Coach are now live and accessible through the free OneTouch Reveal app available for download on the Apple Store or through Google Play.

The OneTouch Reveal app has over 1 million downloads and OneTouch is the #1 doctor recommended brand. Cecelia Health delivers transformative expert clinical coaching through a large network of CDCESs skilled at engaging people living with diabetes. Cecelia Health clinicians build trusting relationships, educate, and empower people to improve their health and quality of life. Their clinician-led coaching model has a proven track record of reducing A1C values by an average of 1.5 points. Truepill is the digital health platform delivering diagnostics, telehealth and pharmacy infrastructure to power consumer health experiences.

About the OneTouch® brand made by LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring innovation and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com

