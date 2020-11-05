LifeScan Names Lisa Rose Chief Marketing Officer

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand, announced today that it has named Lisa Rose Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately. Lisa joins LifeScan with over 20 years of marketing leadership experience and a robust legacy of growing renowned global brands and launching impactful consumer and med-tech products and services.

Most recently, Lisa was Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer for Vyaire Medical where she was responsible for growing the respiratory business with innovative new products and leading the Marketing, Business Development, R&D, Regulatory Affairs and Medical Affairs organizations. Previously, as Divisional Vice President, Head of Global Marketing for Abbott Diagnostics, Lisa led the blockbuster global launch of Abbott's new diagnostic platform and professional services business and built market-leading brand reputation. Prior to her tenure with Abbott, she spent 15 years leading growth, innovation and marketing in consumer and healthcare businesses for Novartis and Procter & Gamble.

"As we continue our journey bringing new digital health solutions for people with diabetes and related health conditions and prepare to launch new continuous glucose monitoring technologies, we're thrilled to welcome Lisa to the team," said Val Asbury, LifeScan president and chief executive officer. "She's a passionate brand-builder who looks for breakthrough ways to create engaging consumer connections, meaningful customer experiences and commercialize market-leading new products and services driven by insight and consumer / patient needs."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Lisa will lead the global marketing organization and have responsibility for the LifeScan and OneTouch brands, innovation pipeline and the commercialization of new digital health platforms, partnerships and continuous glucose monitoring technologies. "More than 10% of the US population suffers from diabetes and over 400MM suffer from the disease globally. Managing the disease can have a significant impact on patients' quality of life. LifeScan and its suite of market-leading OneTouch products and digital solutions provide diabetes patients and their physicians with the data and insights they need to live their lives without limits. I am excited to join this truly pioneering company and be a part of bringing to market its next wave of clinically-driven patient-centric solutions."

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring innovation and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com

