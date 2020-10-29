LifeScan Partners with Cecelia Health to Provide Personalized Diabetes Health Management Coaching for OneTouch® Consumers

"With our blood glucose testing products and companion app, we offer solutions that are defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. We are committed to bringing innovative solutions to the market that help support a life of wellness. We are thrilled to partner with Cecelia Health to deliver their transformative clinical coaching capabilities to the millions of people with diabetes who count on our OneTouch brand products every day," said Val Asbury, LifeScan president and chief executive officer. "We know that personalized support makes a big difference when it comes to better health outcomes and overall well-being."

This partnership with Cecelia Health is another way that LifeScan continues to focus on the needs of people with diabetes and other chronic conditions and their caregivers to promote effective management. Cecelia Health's clinician-led coaching model has a proven track record of increasing medication adherence by 20% and reducing A1C values by an average of 1.5 points. Cecelia Health's coaching model coupled with LifeScan's OneTouch Reveal app, which uses a cloud-based patient-engagement ecosystem linking people to providers, offers a powerful combination of data, technology, and human insight to optimize diabetes and other chronic disease management.

"As a person living with Type 1 diabetes, I appreciate LifeScan's focus on providing comprehensive support for people living with diabetes," said David Weingard, founder and chief executive officer of Cecelia Health. "Diabetes is a 24/7 job that nobody wants. We're thrilled LifeScan has chosen Cecelia Health to further enhance support that millions of individual OneTouch users can receive from our Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists."

With this partnership, people with diabetes and related health conditions who count on OneTouch products will develop one-on-one personal coaching relationships with their Cecelia Health clinician. Clinicians will help them better manage their blood sugar levels and overall health by providing coaching on diet and exercise, mental wellness, and technical aspects of diabetes device management. Coaching will be available directly in the app, creating a seamless OneTouch Reveal user experience and eliminating fatigue for users across multiple communication platforms.

About the OneTouch® brand made by LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring innovation and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com

About Cecelia Health

Cecelia Health positively transforms the lives of people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. Our technology-enabled personalized coaching solution optimizes patient health outcomes at high ROI for our customers and healthcare partners via a tailored mix of expert clinician and digital health interactions. We work with partners to coach their members/patients and provide unique data-driven insights to health plans and ACOs seeking to improve quality measures, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies seeking to improve adherence. We actively support, partner and engage with various influential organizations within the diabetes community, including JDRF, Beyond Type 1, American Diabetes Association, the Diabetes Research Institute, the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists, and The Jaeb Center for Health Research.

We deploy the optimized mix of personal and digital outreach as part of a holistic omnichannel approach to deliver the right touch at the right time. Our empathetic approach and intuitive engagement based on participant preference is powered by our proprietary, best-in-class digital platform to deliver tailored support to those who need it most. www.ceceliahealth.com

