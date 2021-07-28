LifeScan Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Noom to Provide People with Diabetes Behavior Change Support and Tools, and Holistic Health Solutions in Combination with OneTouch® Blood Glucose Monitoring

MALVERN, Pa. and NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, serving 20 million people with diabetes and the maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand products, and Noom, a leading digital health platform focused on behavior change, announced a newly expanded partnership that will empower people with diabetes to take control of their health with Noom's Diabetes Support Program, which includes psychology-based articles and education, tools including tracking for blood glucose levels, and specialized coaching to help users improve weight management and blood sugar control through behavior change. Together, LifeScan and Noom provide the knowledge and tools for meaningful change and healthier living.

"We believe that a supportive approach combining our OneTouch product solutions and our unmatched expertise in diabetes and digital health with Noom's disruptive technology and behavior change expertise, can help people manage their diabetes, lose weight, and live a healthier life," said Dr. Elizabeth Holt, LifeScan head of Global Medical, Clinical, and Safety,

According to the CDC's 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report, 89% of all adults (>18 yrs) with diabetes are overweight or obese.1 Data suggests that people with type 2 diabetes experience increased difficulty in trying to lose and maintain a healthy weight 2,3,4,5.The OneTouch partnership with Noom will help people with diabetes and related conditions meet their health and wellness goals through easy-to-use, fully-integrated digital health solutions that fit into everyday life.

LifeScan will be the first digital health diabetes management company to partner with Noom to provide Noom's Diabetes Support Program to consumers, realizing their shared goal of bringing personalized health insights to better address some of the conditions and behavior, such as eating habits and weight management, that can lead to improved diabetes management and overall health.

"We are very proud to partner with Noom, combining their proven leadership in behavior change with LifeScan's unmatched expertise in diabetes and blood glucose management. Together we share a vision of helping millions of people adopt a healthier lifestyle, live their best lives and thrive," said Val Asbury, LifeScan president and chief executive officer.

"Our partnership with Noom has an important role in the larger digital ecosystem of connected solutions and services LifeScan is creating to help support a healthy lifestyle for the millions of people with diabetes who count on OneTouch® brand products every day," Asbury said. "Whether your goal is eating healthier, getting more active or keeping your blood sugar under control, our OneTouch® Solutions will provide more meaningful personalized support."

"Noom's behavioral psychology expertise can be easily adapted for conditions such as diabetes, where regular monitoring, engagement and support are critical components of success," said Firdaus Bhathena, Noom general manager of Healthcare. "Together with LifeScan's best-in-class monitoring tools, Noom's Diabetes Support Program can help people with diabetes take control of their specialized health needs, manage their weight and improve key diabetes metrics with powerful tracking, education and coaching."

The new fully-integrated OneTouch Solutions program will be available first to consumers in the US starting this Fall, and then offered to healthcare providers and payors as a reimbursed adjudicated option in early 2022.

About LifeScan's OneTouch® Brand Products

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring innovation and digital health technology, and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy and trust. Visit www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com for more information.

About Noom

Noom is a psychology-based digital health platform powered by data, technology, and human coaches that helps millions of people meet their personal health and wellness goals from weight management to diabetes prevention to stress reduction. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control as a certified diabetes prevention program. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc's Best Places to Work and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology.

