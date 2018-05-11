lifesdna Launches During Blockchain Week NYC in Event Featuring Alex Tapscott, Dinis Guarda, John Edge, Richard Titus

"Currently, data on wellness, lifestyle and healthcare is not easily accessible, exchangeable or understandable," said Dinis Guarda, CEO and co-founder of lifesdna. "We hope to transform this paradigm and ultimately solve this challenge with our cutting edge encrypted search engine and holistic marketplace."

By using big data in an AI-powered search engine and joining key industry players together, lifesdna intends to enhance data access and integrity, while offering secure solutions to improve access to information in the wellness, healthcare and lifestyle sectors.

The global wellness and lifestyle economy has reached $3.7 trillion, according to the Global Wellness Institute, but lacks cohesion, presenting an incredible market opportunity. Consumers, patients, researchers, influencers and healthcare organizations often suffer because they lack the information and resources needed to tackle their issues. lifesdna enables users to safely access this information while solving daily challenges in finding relevant content and data. The model is permission-based, anonymized and customizable for all audiences; and it uses advanced reward tokenomics and game theory.

"By enabling secure storage, encryption and exchange of wellness, healthcare and lifestyle information and data, we are creating an unparalleled distributed holistic solution. The possibilities for integrating research, intelligence and connections are limitless," Guarda added. "We look forward to debuting lifesdna to the world at Blockchain (R)evolution event at the Blockchain Week NYC."

lifesdna will launch May 13 at a special event featuring Alex Tapscott, co-author of "Blockchain Revolution," John Edge, cofounder and chair of ID2020, Richard Titus, founder and CEO of Ark Advisors, Darren Camas, advisor at Emurgo, and Sally Eaves, co-founder of Shivom.io and member of the Forbes Technology Council, among other industry leaders. The event leads up to Consensus 2018 blockchain technology summit that will reflect on emerging challenges, opportunities and the social impact that blockchain and cryptocurrencies present.

lifesdna is the world's first blockchain search engine and marketplace for secure collection, storage and exchange of healthcare, wellness and lifestyle data, powered by DLT and artificial intelligence. The company is led by an experienced team of blockchain, AI, big data, business and health experts, partnering with leading universities, clinics and health organizations. Dinis Guarda, co-founder and CEO of lifesdna, has created several companies, consulted for Fortune 500 companies, lectured at Groupe INSEEC/Monaco University, and Copenhagen Business School, among others, and advised governments and regulators across the world. He has two upcoming books "Blockchain, AI and Crypto Economics - The Next Tsunami" and "Tokenomics and ICOs - How to be good at the new digital world of finance/Crypto."

The lifesdna team includes: Jonny Fry, financial entrepreneur, DLT investor and influencer, who has previously created and listed a UK-based asset management company and has collaborated with regulators and corporations on tokenomics strategies;Vitorino Ramos, leading AI scientist and researcher, who has collaborated with the European Space Agency and is a sought-after academic in swarm intelligence, AI and technology projects; and Ekaterina Gloersen, an experienced executive with a career spanning work for Cisco, Saxo Bank and Oanda.

