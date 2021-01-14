LifeShip Recruits Final Passengers to send DNA on a Mission to the Moon

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unquestionably historic time for space travel, LifeShip is now taking your DNA to the Moon. On January 18th, LifeShip will finalize the final passenger manifest for their First Moon mission scheduled for Fall 2021.

While many thought space travel wasn't affordable - or even possible - LifeShip is making it a reality for the lucky few (thousand). Your DNA is carefully imprinted in artificial amber and sent on a rocket to the moon. Flying along with NASA, LifeShip has secured invaluable space on a commercial rocket and lunar lander.

LifeShip has created the first space-time capsule program, with a mission to save and send this incredible planet's DNA on spaceships to the stars while also backing up a "spare" of our "human code," so we can leave a permanent record of who we were for future generations.

It's your genetic blueprint, catalogued for posterity. Think of this as any popular genetic program, but reversed. LifeShip is miraculously preserving our human DNA on the outermost reaches of the planet in an effort to protect it from our technological - and political - adolescence. And, well, for the hell of it. Let's give all of us the chance to affordably travel in space.

It's nothing short of miraculous- an essential step for preserving the human record and an opportunity for you to participate.

Please visit lifeship.com to learn about the mission, storage, and how your DNA can preserve human history. Genetic kits are available for humans and pets, and ashes for cremated remains.

Packages begin surprisingly at $99. You will receive confirmation of launch, it's placement on the moon, and photo of your storage space. LifeShip will also send your name to the Moon for free. Aborted missions will be refunded or waylaid for upcoming launches.

All samples need to be received by LifeShip by February 1st. Order your Moon Kit by January 18th to get on the first mission.

