Lifeskills South Florida Announces 16-Bed Expansion With North Campus Grand Opening

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the grand opening of the North Campus at Lifeskills South Florida ("Lifeskills"). Built in response to growing demand, this 16-bed campus expansion was established to meet the evolving needs of clients with the most complex mental health conditions who would benefit from a higher level of supervision and a smaller group environment. These residential living environments provide fully equipped kitchens, along with common and private spaces to strengthen and support clients' social, emotional, and independent living development throughout treatment.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, and transitional living through its operations in over 20 behavioral health locations and affiliated outpatient services in eight states with over 300 total beds.

For 30 years, Lifeskills has provided customized, evidence-based treatment for adults struggling with psychiatric, trauma-based, and substance use disorders. Recognized as a national center of clinical excellence, Lifeskills is a member of the American Residential Treatment Association (ARTA), certified by the Florida Association of Recovery Residences (FARR), licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (ACHA), and is CARF accredited.

The addition of the North Campus provides a unique treatment environment that embodies an innovative approach to meeting the increased demand and evolving needs of clients with advanced and complex conditions. This dedicated 16-bed milieu will provide a customized clinical approach, 24/7 residential supervision, and advanced support to care for adults who need intensive supervision and stabilization in a smaller community setting. This clinical approach focuses on increased clinical sessions, supportive case management, medical care, and group therapy facilitated by a dedicated clinical team. The property includes outdoor walking paths, sitting areas, patios, and water features that allow for separation without isolation.

"Treating complex co-occurring mental health and addiction diagnoses is complicated and precision matters in achieving long-term success for our clients," said Klay Weaver, CEO of Lifeskills. "Lifeskills is proud to have built a treatment environment and trained highly-skilled clinicians that are prepared to help set a positive recovery course for these patients."

"Lifeskills is one of the most well respected primary mental health and substance use disorder treatment facilities in the nation," said Scott Kardenetz, CEO at Odyssey. "The addition of the North Campus provides a unique care environment that showcases Lifeskills' ongoing commitment to bring evidence-based treatment to those with even the most clinically complex cases."

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Shoreline Center for Eating Disorder Treatment, Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, providing inpatient, intensive residential, and continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and California.





