LIFESMART Adds UVC LED Technology to Line of Heaters and HEPA Air Purifiers - Makers of TrueWash Now Shine a Cleansing Light to Help Combat Airborne Pathogens

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFESMART (https://LIFESMARTproducts.com/) announced it had added UVC light sterilization technology to its popular line of compact, portable HEPA Air Purifiers and to a growing number of its personal space heaters. UVC light application is a proven antipathogenic process acknowledged by the FDA as a powerful sterilizer for many viruses and bacteria. LIFESMART is the trusted maker of multiple home appliances, including the popular UVC TrueWash produce-sanitizing device promoted through TV, retail and online and will soon be available thru brick & mortar retailers as well.

"UVC light is an extremely effective cleansing agent, so we've made use of it to improve the usefulness of our heaters and HEPA AIR purifiers," said LIFESMART Founder, Mike Dolder. "The UVC light passes through room-air as it moves through the appliance, sanitizing the air before it flows back into the living space. We have been making quality UVC-based sterilization products for some time now – it's an approach we know well and continue to offer to our customers because we trust it. This past year showed the largest increase for our company since its founding, and we see these UV light additions as a key component to our projected growth for 2021."

LIFESMART: Air Purification for Home and Office Spaces

Personal Space Heaters: Multiple units available for personal, home, and office use; including infrared heater models, four different tabletop/personal heaters, along with utility heaters; UVC treated, fan-forced air to help heat dispersion and improve sanitation.

Multiple units available for personal, home, and office use; including infrared heater models, four different tabletop/personal heaters, along with utility heaters; UVC treated, fan-forced air to help heat dispersion and improve sanitation. UVC-HEPA Air Purifiers: Collects pollutants and neutralizes odors by adapting to changing air quality conditions automatically; HEPA filters are effective at capturing particulates like viruses, bacteria, pollen, allergens, pet dander and dust; filters up to 99.97% of polluting particles, in addition to UVC sanitation of air.

About LIFESMART

Founded in 2008, LIFESMART is a rapidly expanding maker of quality affordable household products including TrueWash UV Sanitizers, heaters, stoves, fireplaces, fans, air purifiers, pellet/kamado grills, griddles, pizza ovens, full feature 2D, 3D and 4D Shiatsu Massage Chairs, power lift/massage chairs, and much more. LIFESMART also provides pathogen-fighting clean heaters and HEPA air purifiers, utilizing the cleansing power of UV light to destroy 99.9% of all airborne bacteria and viruses. Learn more at: www.LifesmartProducts.com.

