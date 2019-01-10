LifeSmart showcases products in Las Vegas at CES 2019

At this cutting-edge technology premier stage which directly communicates with the world, countless technology industry brands showcase the latest scientific and technological achievements every year. This year, LifeSmart confidently brings a central control panel designed and built in 2018 to the event. This "Naturepad" (Smart Control Panel) can easily control any smart scenes in the house through its combination of scene buttons and panels.

Naturepad provides real-time monitoring and control over the indoor environment with a simple click. This includes operating devices that contribute to indoor temperature, lighting, home security system, etc. A new smart living experience can be started with just one button, whenever and wherever.

Traditional control panels only focus on technical features, whereas Naturepad will increasingly integrate into consumers' daily life, bringing a one-click smart life experience to fulfill the demand for consumption upgrades.

Not only that, LifeSmart's new dimmer switch product tailored for the overseas market is also being unveiled for the first time. The dimmer switch, as its name implies, adjusts the brightness of the indoor light as needed. It is a switch that has the ultimate effect on lighting. Apart from the functions of a standard switch, it also possesses a more delicate treatment of the light, from controlling the effect of the light with gradual changes to easily creating different lighting environments through different brightnesses and effects.

Cololight received the 2019 CES Innovation Product Award

At the 2019 CES Innovation Awards, Cololight was awarded for its creativity and outstanding design.

In 2018, LifeSmart officially launched a new lighting product - Cololight, unlocking the new phase of smart lighting and bringing consumers a new vision of lighting magic. Cololight is a lighting product that can be assembled without wires and has dynamic lighting effects. It can also interact with AI voice speakers and be fully linked to all smart scenes that involve lighting.

At this exhibition, LifeSmart set up a Cololight DIY experience zone. Every user is encouraged to use their imagination and creativity to build their own Cololight shape and share the unique light culture with everyone.

With high-tech aesthetics and reputation, LifeSmart catches full attention in the field of IoT

At CES 2019, the design of LifeSmart booth has also become a highlight. With a minimalist style, it contains the sparkling aesthetics of science and technology. The Smart Home Sandbox has once again become the focus of the exhibition - through a live demonstration to users, it displayed the ultimate smart home experience.

In addition, LifeSmart is cooperating with Google and has become the official authorized partner brand of Google Assistant; LifeSmart products will also be jointly displayed at Google's booth.

"Every single home will become a smart home; every single office will become a smart office" has always been the vision and mission of LifeSmart on the IoT perspective. In the future, LifeSmart will continue to provide smart solutions for millions of users from both home and commercial sectors.

SOURCE LifeSmart