Lifespace Communities Partners with Candoo Tech to Bring Tech Support and Training to Residents

Lifespace Communities

July 6, 2023

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifespace Communities, one of the top 10 largest nonprofit senior living communities in the country, has expanded its partnership with Candoo Tech to provide technology support, education and training to all their independent living residents across its 17 communities. Services include unlimited remote one-to-one tech training and support, group lessons and a library of on-demand content.

"The Candoo partnership is a game-changer for our communities. This platform offers a unique combination of experiences – personal tech support, individualized and on-demand training, and comprehensive group classes on everything technology related," said Mike Roach, Lifespace's chief strategy officer. "Candoo's approach aligns seamlessly with our pursuit of creating opportunities for our residents to have curated, personalized experiences."

Lifespace began offering Candoo's services as a pilot in 2022 at two communities: Querencia at Barton Creek in Austin, Texas, and Newcastle Place in Mequon, Wisconsin. The pilots went exceptionally well, and Lifespace is expanding the Candoo Tech services across the rest of the portfolio within the upcoming months.

Nate Weyand, executive director at Querencia, says he was skeptical at first about Candoo's ability to provide support and training remotely. But after piloting at his community, he said, "Candoo's U.S.-based Tech Concierges have demonstrated patience, and their knowledgebase was comprehensive. We got tremendous feedback from residents, who said they were 'thrilled and delighted.'"

Liz Hamburg, founder and CEO of Candoo Tech, said, "The Lifespace leadership is very focused on resident experience and satisfaction. It's wonderful to see that they are prioritizing the growing desire of their residents to better understand how to use their technology to improve their lives."

About Candoo Tech

Candoo Tech is a leading provider of tech support and training specifically designed for older adults to help them use technology to stay healthier, more independent, and connected. Candoo's services include 1:1 training and support, online group lessons, and on-demand content. Services are provided remotely nationwide by U.S.-based Tech Concierges who are specially trained to work with older adults. The company was founded by entrepreneur Liz Hamburg in 2019 and has been working with older adults and their families directly, as well as with senior living communities, health plans, hospital systems, and social service agencies. Candoo is a member of AARP's AgeTech Collaborative™. Candoo has seen that with the proper training and support, older adults realize that they "candoo it." For more information, go to www.candootech.com.

About Lifespace Communities

Lifespace Communities, Inc., based in Dallas and West Des Moines, Iowa, is a not-for-profit organization proudly serving older adults for more than 45 years. Founded in 1976, Lifespace Communities with this acquisition has grown to own and operate 17 continuing care retirement communities in seven states, serving more than 5,700 residents and employing more than 4,200 team members. For more information about Lifespace and its communities, visit LifespaceCommunities.com.

