LifeSpace Labs Launches Wet Lab

Vacaville company announces the opening of a lab-based co-working facility for life science startups.

VACAVILLE, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSpace Labs announces the opening of their first wet lab co-working spaces and office facility for life science startups. Strategically located between UC Davis and UC Berkeley along the I-80 "Life Science corridor," LifeSpace Labs furnishes the collaborative workspaces and the networking relationships that emerging startups need to succeed.

Book a Tour Today: https://www.lifesplabs.com/coworking-wet-lab

Why LifeSpace Labs?

Life science startups can encounter significant barriers to success. Expensive equipment, lengthy R&D periods, and difficulties building industry relationships greatly diminish the ability for startups to reach maturity. Regionally, many startups form in the Bay Area, but find the cost of operating prohibitively expensive.

All life science startups require affordable, leasable labs and equipment, and no startup can survive without forging a network of relationships for support and guidance.

Help Has Arrived

Developed by life science professionals, LifeSpace Labs furnishes everything life science startups need to overcome industry-specific issues and grow to maturity. Elegantly designed to enhance collaboration, facilitate research, and build industry relationships, LifeSpace Labs provides a holistic solution for life science startups. And because LifeSpace Labs is based in Vacaville, the facility provides all necessary amenities at costs significantly reduced from the Bay Area.

Lab and Office Facilities

LifeSpace Labs provides up to 8,600 square feet of facility containing co-working office space with conference rooms, warehouse space, and co-working or private wet labs with:

Shared Equipment such as biosafety cabinets, fume hoods, centrifuges, and larger appliances for incubation, refrigeration, and sterilization,

such as biosafety cabinets, fume hoods, centrifuges, and larger appliances for incubation, refrigeration, and sterilization, Lab services such as process utilities, compressed gas, deionized water, biohazard waste & chemical removal,

such as process utilities, compressed gas, deionized water, biohazard waste & chemical removal, Lab training on a variety of subjects.

Additionally, the site provides shipping/receiving facilities and has negotiated discounts on additional equipment, supplies, and consumables.

Networking Events

Members of LifeSpace Labs participate in events to showcase their companies and build relationships in both the capital investment and sciences industries. Each year, LifeSpace Labs conducts numerous networking events, such as:

Demo Days/Pitch events

Industry lecture events

Industry mixers

Additionally, members receive a one-year membership to Biocom California, a leader in advocacy and networking for the life science industry.

Book a Tour Today

LifeSpace Labs is open and ready for startups to move in!

To learn more please visit lifesplabs.com. If you're ready to become a member, or would like to schedule a tour, contact Dipesh Lad at [email protected].

SOURCE LifeSpace Labs