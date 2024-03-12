LifeSpace Labs Unveils Flex BioCulture to Revolutionize Biotech R&D Accessibility

Empowering Biotech Startups with Affordable, Cutting-edge Capabilities and Expert Support

VACAVILLE, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSpace Labs, a pioneering shared-wet lab provider for biotech professionals, today announced the launch of its Flex BioCulture program. Building on its mission to support biotech innovators, this program offers startups affordable access to state-of-the-art fermentation and cell culture capabilities. This exciting initiative aims to reduce costs traditionally associated with research and development (R&D) while ensuring clients retain autonomy over their intellectual property (IP).

Flex BioCulture will transform the trajectory of emerging startups by connecting them with in-demand bioreactor systems. With no long-term commitment required, the program is uniquely positioned to support the biotech industry's dynamic needs. While an in-house specialty staff is available to operate the instrumentation, pre-qualified clients are welcome to run their experiments.

The program addresses critical challenges biotech innovators face, including the prohibitive costs associated with contract development manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and the loss of equity and IP in traditional lab settings. By creating a new paradigm for scientific R&D, Flex BioCulture ensures that IP and equity remain with the true innovators – the startups themselves.

"In the rapidly evolving biotech industry, access to the right tools and resources can make all the difference," said Dipesh Lad, CEO and founder of LifeSpace Labs. "With Flex BioCulture, we're not just offering technology; we're building an innovative ecosystem, free from the constraints of high costs and rigid structures. This program is a testament to our commitment to startups in the region and to leaders in the City of Vacaville. Without their continued support and collaborative culture, these creative advances in scientific accessibility would not be possible."

Flex BioCulture addresses several critical industry needs:

Single-Use & Reusable Options : Time-saving systems that minimize cross-contamination risks, with vessel sizes ranging from 500mL to 15L.

: Time-saving systems that minimize cross-contamination risks, with vessel sizes ranging from 500mL to 15L. Remote Culture Monitoring : Clients can view their cultures in real-time from a computer or digital device, ensuring progress without constant physical oversight.

: Clients can view their cultures in real-time from a computer or digital device, ensuring progress without constant physical oversight. Flexibility without Commitments: Offering a nurturing culture for startups with the freedom of no long-term financial or contractual obligations.

About LifeSpace Labs: LifeSpace Labs offers state-of-the-art wet lab and coworking spaces tailored to the needs of biotech startups and professionals. Located strategically between UC Davis and UC Berkeley, LifeSpace Labs facilitates collaboration, research, and networking to help startups navigate the challenges of the life science industry. With a focus on affordable, flexible, and accessible R&D solutions, LifeSpace Labs is dedicated to fostering innovation and growth within the biotech community.

For more information on LifeSpace Labs' community of innovators, visit us at lifesplabs.com.

For questions regarding Flex BioCulture or media inquiries, please contact Adam Mintz at [email protected].

